TUSCALOOSA — Turns out all Alabama needed to get back on the right path was another matchup against lowly Vanderbilt.
The self-described "desperate" Crimson Tide had three players in double figures, including a pair of double-doubles from senior Donta Hall and junior Dazon Ingram, to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday with a 68-61 victory over the Commodores at Coleman Coliseum.
It was Vanderbilt’s 15 straight loss and 14th consecutive to open SEC play, while Alabama (16-11, 7-7 SEC) halted a late-season swoon before it could match last year’s five-game skid to end the regular season. It previous win came two weeks ago against these same Commodores.
Vanderbilt (9-15, 0-14 SEC) put a late scare in Alabama with a 15-0 run over a 4:30 span entering the final five minutes of the game before a Herbert Jones dunk and an Ingram put-back jumper helped slow the bleeding to push the Tide ahead by double-digits with 3:58 remaining.
Alabama freshman guard Kira Lewis Jr. led the way with 19 points while Hall added 14 points and 11 boards to go along with 13 points and a season-high 10 boards from Ingram.
Here are three takeaways from the Tide's win:
1. Hall, Mack energy
Tevin Mack is one of the streakiest shooters on the Crimson Tide roster, and senior center Donta Hall has been relatively quiet since averaging a double-double through the first half of SEC play.
But on Saturday, the two veterans got Alabama going on either end of the court.
Mack started the Tide’s big first half with back-to-back 3-pointers coming 21 and 64 seconds on the team’s second and third offensive possessions to spark an 8-0 run that ballooned to 18-2 on a one-handed dunk by Hall with 13:31 left in the opening half.
Of course, Hall made his presence felt even earlier than that when he perfectly timed a layup attempt by Vanderbilt’s Saben Lee and swatted it into the stands just 2:06 into the game.
Nearly 30 seconds later Hall did it again, this time blocking a layup try by Commodores forward Chevon Brown before pulling down the defensive rebound and tossing to freshman guard Kira Lewis Jr. for a fast-break layup to go ahead 10-2 with 17:17 left in the half.
Of course, that was just the beginning for Lewis, who became the third Crimson Tide player to hit 3-pointers on back-to-back offensive possessions when his second trey put Alabama ahead 31-9 with 6:51 left in the first half. Lewis’ 3s came 3 minutes after senior wing Riley Norris hit back-to-back 3-pointers to go ahead 25-6 with 9 ½ minutes remaining.
2. Hall's double-double
Donta Hall has struggled to find the same sort of offensive and defensive combination that helped him to 10 double-double games through the first half of SEC play.
Those struggles have coincided with overall rebounding difficulties for the Crimson Tide, which has lost the rebounding battle in eight of its last nine game — including tying Vanderbilt with 36 rebounds apiece Saturday. In fact, the only positive rebounding game over the last month was a 42-31 effort against these same Commodores two weeks ago.
Hall got back on the right track with 11 boards Saturday, including seven in the first half, while junior guard Dazon Ingram added 10 rebounds for his first double-digit rebounding game of the season.
Hall’s last double-double was Jan. 22 when he scored 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds against Ole Miss. But since then, Hall has only pulled down double-digit rebounding numbers once — a 10-board game at Auburn.
3. Must-win game
For the last two weeks, Alabama has struggled in games that could seriously help strengthen its NCAA tournament resume.
Among its three straight loses, two came against Quadrant 2 opponents, including a disappointing 65-56 loss at Texas A&M, as well as an 81-62 loss at Mississippi State, which is a Quadrant 1 foe.
And while Saturday’s home victory over Vanderbilt only served as a Quad 3 win, a loss would have been absolutely devastating.
But now comes the difficult part with a Quad 2 road opportunity at South Carolina, which is 81st in the NET rankings, on Tuesday, before ending the regular season against three straight Quad 1 opponents — LSU (17), Auburn (20) and at Arkansas (71).
If the Tide can at least split its final four games, with at least one more Quadrant 1 victory for three on the season, it would further strengthen Alabama’s tournament resume entering the always-difficult SEC tournament next month in Nashville.
Of course, taking two of its last three Quad 1 games would be an even bigger help, lifting the Tide to a potential 4-7 mark against the nation’s best, including a win against surging Kentucky.