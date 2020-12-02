Alabama basketball: Petty celebrates birthday with win over Providence

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Happy birthday John.
Alabama senior John Petty Jr. led a balanced effort Wednesday night, as the Crimson Tide beat Providence 88-71 in the fifth-place game of the Camping World Maui Invitational. Petty, who turned 22 Wednesday, finished with 16 points.
Jaden Shackelford and Joshua Primo added 15 points apiece for the Crimson Tide. Herbert Jones (11) and Jahvon Quinerly (10) also finished in double figures.
Alabama dominated the glass, finishing with a 48-28 rebounding advantage. The Crimson Tide outrebounded Providence 18-8 on the offensive end, leading to a 21-9 advantage in second-chance points.
Alabama finished the tournament at 2-1 overall. After falling to Stanford 82-64 in the opening round Monday, the Crimson Tide responded with an 86-74 win over UNLV on Tuesday.
“It’s Petty’s birthday and he led in scoring, but we also had two other guys with 15. I think Primo is getting more and more comfortable in the offense and playing high-level basketball,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “I don’t know what it was against Stanford – we didn’t play hard like we needed to – but I think we are clicking now.”