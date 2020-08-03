Alabama basketball: John Petty to stay

Alabama basketball player John Petty Jr. announced today he will return to the Crimson Tide this season.
"I'm back," Petty posted on Twitter today.
Today was the deadline for players to withdraw their names for considering for the NBA Draft.
Petty, a 6-foot-5 wing guard, was second-team All-Southeastern Conference last season. He averaged 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds a game. He made 44 percent of his shots from behind the 3-point arc, which ranked first in the SEC and ninth in NCAA Division I.
He has one year of eligibility remaining.
“It’s great to have John back for his senior year," Alabama coach Nate Oats was quoted as saying in a news release. "He is certainly one of the best, if not the best, shooters in the country which is extremely important to us with how we play. He’s made it clear that it’s his goal to become a first round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and we’re going to work with him to make sure he’s in the best position to reach that goal.”
NBA hopefuls such as Petty can submit their names into the draft pool, go through workouts and be advised by agents but still retain the option to return to school, as long as they don't hire the agent.
Alabama teammate Kira Lewis Jr. announced in April that he is headed to the NBA, after hiring an agent. Another Alabama teammate, Herb Jones, has announced earlier he was withdrawing his name from the draft.