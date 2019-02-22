TUSCALOOSA — Make no mistake about it, Alabama is a desperate team right now.
In the midst of a three-game losing streak during a critical point in the schedule, the inexplicably inconsistent Crimson Tide understands the urgency of breaking out of its late-season swoon, especially after experiencing a similar five-game losing streak to end the regular season a year ago.
“Right now, we’re in a crucial part of our season, everyone knows that, … and we know the urgency that we need to have, we know where we are in the season and what we need to do to close it out (right),” junior forward Daniel Giddens said Friday. “So we’ll make the necessary changes, and people should see progression in our game Saturday.”
Alabama (15-11, 6-7 SEC) enters Saturday’s 5 p.m. tip against visiting Vanderbilt (9-14, 0-13 SEC), the only other conference team with a longer losing streak then the Tide, needing a win in the worst possible way after getting effectively run out of the gym in its last three losses, including an 18-point loss (71-53) to Florida in its last home game a week ago.
“(Vanderbilt’s 0-13 record in SEC play) makes them very dangerous because they’re coming in as a very desperate and hungry team, and that’s the mindset we need to adapt for this game, becoming a very desperate and hungry team,” Giddens said. “Because we have goals and ambitions of a postseason, … so it needs to be a battle of two desperate, hungry teams going into this game Saturday.”
The Crimson Tide’s last win came against these same Commodores two weeks ago, 77-67, in Nashville’s Memorial Coliseum. If the Tide can right the ship Saturday at home, it would be the program’s first season sweep of Vanderbilt since 1987.
Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, Giddens described the Tide as “extremely desperate, because our seniors want to go out on a high note, and we want to set an example for the young guys that this is going to be a program with a winning tradition, and we want to make that the standard. So that’s the urgency that comes with it.”
“We’re really desperate,” Alabama fifth-year senior wing Riley Norris agreed Friday. “I feel like, coming off the last three games, it’s been tough. But we’re in the right mindset, I feel like we’re moving forward, not worrying about the past, just trying to get better today in practice so we can perform tomorrow night.”
Fourth-year Tide head coach Avery Johnson, who has shouldered much of the blame and taken plenty of online criticism for Alabama’s on-court inconsistencies this season, seemed encouraged by his players’ apparent desperation for a win Saturday.
“We played against a desperate Mississippi State team that was more desperate than us and they were successful,” Johnson said of the team’s Feb. 12 loss in Starkville, which started the current three-game skid. “Whatever the word is, whether it’s desperate, more passion, competitive spirit, physicality-without-fouling. … We’ve got to run harder, got to play harder, got to rebound more, and if you want to use the word desperate, great.”
Alabama has been especially porous in the second half of games during its current three-game skid, getting outscored by an average of 10 points (38.3-28.3) over the final 20 minutes of action, including a 41-26 second-half effort in Tuesday night’s 65-56 road loss at Texas A&M.
Despite some of the less-than-encouraging efforts of late, Norris said the will to win is still strong within the Crimson Tide locker room.
“The way we bounced back between the Florida game and the A&M game, just our mindset was different,” Norris said. “I feel like we were locked in, we just made a few mistakes at the end that we can correct and fix. Because you can’t correct hustle and effort — you’ve got to want to do that — and I feel like our team showed we can bounce back off a tough loss like that at home. To bring it on the road to A&M is just something we can build on. Like I said, we’re in the right mindset and we’re looking forward to tomorrow night.”
Which is why, even with the regular season winding down to a close in two weeks, there remains a lot of hope and confidence within an Alabama program in dire need of something good to go its way.
“The chapter in this book is not finalized, this book hasn’t been written yet,” Johnson said. “If we had 15 wins going into the SEC tournament, who knows, but we’ve got a great opportunity in front of us and it’s the one tomorrow here at home against Vanderbilt.”