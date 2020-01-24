Alabama basketball: Alabama hopes to reverse turnover trend against Kansas State

TUSCALOOSA — Nate Oats didn’t mince words about Alabama’s season-high 25 turnovers in Wednesday’s 77-62 win at Vanderbilt.
“I thought it was lack of focus, sloppy, careless, cool, casual – stuff we want to eradicate out of this program,” the first-year Crimson Tide head coach said Friday. “It needs to get fixed in a hurry … If we’re loose, careless with the ball, we’ll take an L tomorrow (against Kansas State). We have to do a whole lot better with our turnovers tomorrow than we did on Wednesday.”
In the midst of a season-best three-game win streak, during which the Crimson Tide (11-7, 4-2 SEC) has trailed for a grand total of 3 minutes and 14 seconds, the turnover troubles against Vanderbilt were certainly a bit unsettling, especially after it appeared those issues were seemingly a thing of the past.
After averaging 18.5 turnovers over its first eight games of the season, including topping 20 turnovers three times during that early-season stretch, Alabama averaged just 12.5 turnovers over its previous nine games, including a season-low eight turnovers in a loss at Kentucky two weeks ago.
Which is why Wednesday was so disappointing, especially given the biggest perpetrators were the Crimson Tide’s leading scorers in sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr. and junior wing John Petty Jr., who had seven and six turnovers respectively.
“I was a little careless with the ball against Vanderbilt, I made some mistakes, but it’s nothing I can’t fix,” said Petty, who is averaging a team-high 16.7 points per game this season. “I watched film with Coach (Oats), we all watched film because we had 25 turnovers, so that’s been a huge emphasis (going into) this game. ... I feel like we’ve fixed (the turnover troubles) and it’s going to be better next game.”
As the point guard, Lewis has been especially up-and-down when it comes to turnovers this season, averaging 4.5 over the first 10 games before a six-game stretch where he averaged just two per game. But the last two games have been rather egregious, with his 13 combined turnovers exactly half of his scoring output (26 points) and eclipsing both his assist (12) and rebounding (11) totals during that span.
“Honestly, I think the more aggressive Kira plays, the better he is at not turning the ball over,” Oats said of Lewis. “I think he’s just got to come out aggressive and make plays. ... As much as he has to play and handle the ball, two or three or four turnovers, that’s fine. We can live with that as aggressive as we want him playing.
“To me it’s more about when he’s passive and throwing passes when he should be attacking the rim — those are the turnovers we don’t want.”
That approach is sure to get tested Saturday when Alabama (11-7, 4-2 SEC) takes a break from SEC play to host defensive-savvy Kansas State (8-10, 1-5 Big 12) in its final non-conference game of the season as part of the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge at 5 p.m. CT from Coleman Coliseum.
