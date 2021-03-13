Alabama 73, Tennessee 68: Tide headed to first SEC final since 2002

NASHVILLE — No. 6 Alabama basketball trailed by 15 points early in the second half at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday but rallied to defeat Tennessee 73-68 and advance to the SEC tournament final for the first time since 2002.
SEC Player of the Year Herbert Jones paced Alabama with a career-high 21 points and 13 rebounds and led the Alabama defense, which limited UT to 28 second-half points.
1. UT shooting key in first half
Tennessee led most of the first half thanks to solid shooting from inside the 3-point arc. The Volunteers scored 22 of their 40 first-half points on jump shots from the 12-15 foot range.
UT freshman Keon Johnson was especially effective in that area with 16 first-half points. Alabama, meanwhile, struggled with turnovers that led to 14 points for the Vols.
2. Alabama with epic comeback
With 16:56 remaining, Tennessee led 48-33 and had the ball in its possession.
The Vols had controlled most of the first half thanks to solid shooting from inside the 3-point arc.
Jones then led Alabama on a 14-0 run as the Crimson Tide outscored Tennessee 40-20 over the remainder of the game.
3. Finally back in the SEC final
How long has it been since Alabama played for an SEC tournament title? The last trip to the title game was in 2002, when Mississippi State defeated the Crimson Tide.
Alabama last won the championship in 1991.