Alabama 115, Georgia 82: Tide sets school record for most points in SEC game.

No. 11 Alabama set a school record for most points in an SEC game with a 115-82 win over Georgia on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama had five scorers in double figures and made 18 of 30 3-pointers.
Herb Jones led the Crimson Tide (17-5, 12-1 SEC) in scoring with 21 points while freshman Josh Primo added 19.
The school record stood for 45 years. Alabama beat LSU 113-75 on Jan. 17, 1976 in Tuscaloosa.
It's the second most points ever scored in a game by the Crimson Tide. Alabama defeated South Florida 123-97 on Dec. 9, 1971, in Tuscaloosa.
1. Herb's back bounces back
Before the game, Alabama senior forward Herb Jones told coach Nate Oats that his sore back was “70 percent” after being at “40 percent” last week.
Whatever the precise percentage of improvement might have been, Jones clearly had more bounce on Saturday against the Bulldogs (12-8, 5-8), scoring a career-high 21 points (17 in the first half) and adding five rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots in 29 minutes of action.
While Jones scored less in the second half, he continued his stellar defensive play.
Alabama forward Herb Jones (1) leaps to control the ball and make a pass with Georgia's Toumani Camara (10) defending in Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]
2. Faster start pays off
The Crimson Tide had started slowly in recent games, notably in road losses at Oklahoma and Missouri. While Saturday’s game was tied at 10-10 at the first media timeout (15:47), Alabama had already hit a pair of 3-pointers and established an offensive tempo that carried through the entire game.
The 115 points were Alabama’s most prolific scoring output since 1971 and the team averaged 1.42 points per possession.
"We had a lot better start than what we've been having,” Oats said at halftime. “It’s good to see Herb healthier. Our effort has been good. (Guard Jahvon Quinerly) has been good. We've got to guard a little bit better. Overall I'm pretty pleased with our effort."
3. Crimson Tide maintains SEC lead
Alabama maintained its three-game lead in the loss column in the race for the Southeastern Conference regular season title.
LSU moved to 8-4 with a win over Tennessee on Saturday and is Alabama’s closest current competitor.