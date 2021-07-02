Alabama Cycling Classic: Gateway Devo team looks to make pros of amateurs, safe riders out of kindergartners

Imagine a sports team whose big picture is about helping its athletes advance while helping schools like Anniston’s Cobb Pre-K Academy make bikes part of their physical education programs.
Yes, Gateway Devo Cycling wants to win. Its four top amateur riders in Anniston for this weekend’s Alabama Cycling Classic have a plan coming into Saturday’s Sunny King Criterium, a USA Cycling Pro Road Tour points event.
“I’ve heard that it’s a fast, four-corner crit, where a break has a good shot of going despite the course being pretty straight forward,” fourth-year team member Evan Bausbacher said. “With the composition of the riders that are here, we know that there are two or so other pretty big teams in the race.
“We’ll be looking to be aggressive and trying to avoid a field sprint because we’re not as much of a sprinting team.”
The Alabama Cycling Classic returns after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event moved on the calendar from its traditional spring date into July.
The Sunny King Crit, anchor for the annual Noble Street Festival, runs on its traditional downtown Anniston course Saturday. Amateur races start at 10 a.m. and give way to pro women’s and men’s races starting at 6 p.m. The men’s pro crit follows the women’s race.
The Classic concludes with the Piedmont Criterium Sunday at 8 a.m. Eight categorized races start with two junior events and lead to masters and pro races.
Gateway Devo, a team started by former St. Louis-area Harley Davidson dealership owners Chris and Rene Creed, will stand out with yellow bikes and checker-board sleeves. The team will make its third appearance in Anniston.
Riders like Bausbacher, an electrical engineering student at the University of Texas, will make their first, thanks to the date change alleviating school conflicts. He missed the 2019 race because of a midterm exam.
The Creeds started the team in 2010 and, in 2016, sold their business, which sponsored the Tour of Missouri bike race. They conceived of the team as a vehicle to help aspiring riders find their way into the pros.
“We got into it as a way to help kids out, locally, because I had so many people helping me when I was younger, trying to become a pro cyclist,” Chris Creed said. “We started as a small, little local team here in St. Louis, and just year after year, we’ve steadily grown.
“We get better and better riders. Their resumes come from all over the world, and a number of times we’ve been the number-one amateur team in the country.”
They’ve helped 15 riders land with pro teams, including one on the European Tour. Sepp Kuss, one of the world’s top climbers, rode with Gateway Devo in 2016 and rides for UCI WorldTeam.
Bausbacher, who finishes his schooling in December, hopes to follow a similar path, starting with exposure he gets with Gateway Devo.
“It gives you a lot of opportunities to race in races that the typical category-one cyclist wouldn’t be able to enter, for instance Pro Nationals two weeks ago in Knoxville,” he said. “A typical cat-one cyclist, USA Cycling, wouldn’t be able to do Pro Nationals, but being on Gateway opens that opportunity.
“Those are the kinds of races where you’re competing against the best in the U.S., so you have a great opportunity to showcase how good you are and make the next step to continue on in this sport.”
But sending top amateurs on a sprint to the pros accounts for half of the good the Creeds hope to do with the team.
Parents of eight children, ages 18 months to 20 years, the Creeds have one daughter, their oldest, and seven boys.
Rene Creed got a grant from Strider Bike to start a cycling camp for kids under 7 with Down Syndrome. They taught 15 kids to ride bikes in a week.
Chris Creed called the camp “incredibly rewarding,” and it started them down the road to working with kids broadly. The Creeds recently acquired land for a mountain bike park, and they serve on committees working for safe pedestrian and bike paths.
They became ambassadors for All Kids Bike, a program designed to teach kindergarteners to ride bikes. They got their kids’ school funded $5,000 to cover 24 bikes and 24 helmets, curriculum for the P.E. teacher and five years of followup.
They partnered with the Express Mart convenience store chain, which started a fundraiser for All Kids Bike. It raised $30,000 to fund more school programs.
A St. Louis-area bank, Enterprise, jumped on board and will do another fundraiser.
“Our goal is to get every kindergarten school in our county, Jefferson County, that’s 37 of them, we want to get them all funded,” Chris Creed said. “We can make bike riding part of P.E. class.”
The Creeds also reach out to event promoters to find willing schools along Gateway Devo’s competition travels. Alabama Cycling Classic director Marilyn Cullinane put the Creeds in contact with Cobb Pre-K Academy with the hopes of planting a seed program there.
“The whole deal is, it’s zero cost to the school,” Chris Creed said. “We just want them to teach kids how to ride bikes and go from there.”
Gateway Devo’s riders also make school appearances.
“Those are great,” Bausbacher said. “Being in the summer, we haven’t had as many opportunities to do that, but in 2019 and 2018, pretty much every race we went to, we had at least one, usually two school visits.
“We would talk with the kids about the benefits of riding a bike and how to do it safely and giving out different merch, really just trying to get kids on bikes.”