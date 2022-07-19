Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has unfinished business

ATLANTA — Alabama’s Bryce Young has just about everything a quarterback could want.
His NIL earnings likely exceeded $1 million some time ago if reports are to be believed. Of course, that earning potential will only go up when he enters the NFL, which could absolutely involve a No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft should he decide to leave Tuscaloosa after this season.
And why shouldn’t he? Young already proved he’s the best of the best when he brought home the Heisman Trophy last season.
And yet, one thing still eludes the Crimson Tide’s superstar.
“For me, it is all about trying to go and win a championship, and that is the goal that we have every year,” Young said at the SEC Media Days on Tuesday. “That is what I am the most focused on. That is the only thing that matters to me.”
For more than a decade, the standard among the Crimson Tide faithful has revolved around national titles. There are the teams that brought one home, and there are the ones that didn’t. There’s no room for anything in between.
It sounds like Young has a similar mindset.
“Being Alabama, all you have to focus on is the team and winning, and like you said, we didn’t get it done last year,” Young said. “And that really is the approach I’m taking. I definitely have a lot of motivation, a lot of fuel to do that, and I think we have that as a team.”
Since the end of last season, Young has continued to attract the attention of NIL partners, but Young made it clear that these opportunities are far from his priority these days.
“Anything that presents itself to me NIL-wise and business-wise pursuing it and doing what is good for me on that side, but making sure that football comes first,” Young said. “That is what I’ve learned, at least for me, has been the best way to handle it. I feel like if you try to juggle back and forth and not know what to do, it can be more difficult.”
Speaking of football, Alabama coach Nick Saban praised Young’s work ethic this offseason.
“I think that one of the most important things for Bryce or any player who has success is to understand that success is not a continuum,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “You have to continue to — success is momentary. So if you're going to continue to have success, you have to stay focused on the things you need to do to improve, to prepare, to lead, to impact and affect other people around you.
“Bryce has shown every indication that he's got a willingness to do all those things. He's a perfectionist in terms of what he wants to do and what he wants to accomplish.”
It seems like all Young wants to accomplish now is to bring home a national championship.
“Definitely hard to watch,” Young said of last year's championship game loss to Georgia. “Still not the easiest, but you flip the page and make sure that it becomes constructive. So all the stuff that we didn’t do as well. You got to watch it and make sure that you can improve from it.”
From a statistical standpoint, improving won’t be easy. Young already owns the program record for the most passing yards (4,872) in a single season and the most passing touchdowns (47) in a single season, in addition to a number of single-game records.
Young also has to develop chemistry with an offense that should feature a new No. 1 running back in addition to multiple new receivers including high profile transfers such as running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech), receiver Jermaine Burton (Georgia) and receiver Tyler Harrell (Louisville).
If those guys can get on the same page with Young, then there’s at least a chance the offense could be more explosive this season, especially considering this will be Young’s second year in offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s system.
Perhaps if all of that comes together, he could become the first player to win back-to-back Heisman Trophies since Ohio State’s Archie Griffin, who won the award in 1974 and 1975, not that the Crimson Tide quarterback is focused on that.
“I love Alabama, and the reason I chose Alabama and I’m happy here is because all you have to do is focus on the team,” Young said. “When you focus on the team, the team has success in whatever capacity it may be. Individually the goals you set out those come into fruition too. So for me, it is all about winning a championship and finishing what we failed to finish last year.”
