 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has unfinished business

Bryce Young media days 22

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was one of three players to represent the Crimson Tide at SEC Media Days on Tuesday.

 Robert Sutton

ATLANTA — Alabama’s Bryce Young has just about everything a quarterback could want.

His NIL earnings likely exceeded $1 million some time ago if reports are to be believed. Of course, that earning potential will only go up when he enters the NFL, which could absolutely involve a No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft should he decide to leave Tuscaloosa after this season.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep