Alabama Community College Conference to bring baseball tourney to Oxford in 2022-24

The Alabama Community College Conference has signed a three-year agreement to bring its annual baseball tournament to Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
The city of Oxford announced the agreement in a news release. The tournament will be played at Choccolocco Park in May 2022 through 2024.
“We have tremendous facilities here at Choccolocco Park, and we are thrilled to be able to bring the ACCC tournament to Oxford through 2024,” Don Hudson, director of Oxford’s Parks and Recreation Department, said in a news release.
For the last 11 years, the tournament has been played in Ozark.
“We are very appreciative of the city of Ozark and Wallace CC-Dothan for their gracious support the previous 11 years," Dean Myrick, the commissioner for the Alabama Community College Conference, said in the release. "We are excited to begin the next chapter of ACCC Baseball and to partner with the city of Oxford for the next three years as the host of our tournament. We look forward to invading Choccolocco Park and the Oxford community to showcase our great teams, coaches, student-athletes, and fans."