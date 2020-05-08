AHSAA: No change, following Ivey's loosening of Safer At Home order

The Alabama High School Athletic Association, following Gov. Kay Ivey's Friday announcement loosening the state's Safer At Home order, announced no change for public-school athletics. Schools remain closed until June 5. What follows is the AHSAA's statement, released shortly after Ivey's announcement:
Today, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that beginning Monday, May 11, 2020, the COVID-19 Safer at Home Order will be amended by opening other facilities across the state. While the amended order does open gyms and other athletic facilities to 50% capacity, the order does not open schools. Per Dr. Eric Mackey, Superintendent Alabama State Department of Education, ALL Alabama public school campuses remain CLOSED and will remain closed through June 5, 2020. As a result, all previous guidelines regarding high school athletics including, but not limited to, summer workouts, private instruction, conditioning, team practices, team competition, tryouts, etc., remain in effect until school facilities are opened.
The AHSAA is scheduled to meet with contingency committees for football, fall sports, and summer activities next week to seek input from coaches and administrators on “best-practices” and develop plans for when school campuses and facilities are reopened.
Once schools are reopened and plans are in place, the AHSAA will communicate the information to our membership. Please continue to check the AHSAA website for UPDATES as well as continue to practice the safety guidelines as directed by the Alabama Department of Public Health.