After standout careers at Alexandria and Auburn, McCarley Suda set for induction into Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame

As Brooke McCarley, she led Alexandria to three Alabama High School Athletic Association state volleyball championships and then earned first-team All-SEC recognition in volleyball three times at Auburn University. Today she is Brooke McCarley Suda and Saturday evening she will be formally inducted into the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame at the group’s 16th induction banquet at the Oxford Civic Center.
Other members of the Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 are Jeramie Moore, Roland Houston, Arthur Hardy, Jerry Cole and Ted Boozer. The Class of 2020 was announced in early March 2020, but the 2020 induction banquet was canceled because of the restrictions placed on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her parents, Martha and Herb McCarley, were her strongest supporters during her time as a player. Herb McCarley will be at the banquet to watch proudly as his daughter is inducted. Martha McCarley died July 25, 2020, of complications related to ALS, but she lived long enough to know her daughter was a member of the Class of 2020.
“It definitely meant a lot to both of us,” McCarley said of her reaction and her mother’s when they learned Brooke had been selected. “My mother was so excited about that.”
In high school, McCarley was outstanding in both basketball and volleyball. Volleyball was her sport of choice and she was a five-year starter for the Valley Cubs. As a freshman, she helped Alexandria to a runner-up finish at the 1992 Class 4A state volleyball tournament and was named to the all-tournament team. In each of the next three volleyball seasons, Alexandria claimed 4A state championships. McCarley was all-tournament again as a sophomore then was named 4A state tournament most valuable player as a junior and again as a senior.
As a senior, McCarley recorded 549 kills, 370 blocks and 93 service aces as Alexandria finished 45-11. Her career totals included 2,423 kills and 868 blocks.
Following her senior season, she was named statewide player of the year for all classes by the Alabama Volleyball Coaches Association. She was also Alabama’s Gatorade volleyball player of the year.
In basketball, McCarley was named to the all-tournament team at the Calhoun County tournament three times and was named by the coaches as best offensive player as a senior in 1996. She was honorable mention all-state as a sophomore, second-team all-state as a junior and first-team all-state as a senior. As a senior, she averaged 21 points and 12 rebounds per game.
Auburn volleyball coach Liz Bitzer offered McCarley a scholarship. McCarley accepted, then redshirted in the 1996 season. In 1997, McCarley led the Tigers with 526 kills for the season. More than 20 years later, that figure remains atop Auburn’s single-season kills list. Auburn finished 19-10 overall and 10-5 in the SEC, good for second in the SEC West.
Bitzer retired following the 1997 season. Former Auburn assistant Kris Grunwald became head coach for two years and his teams were second in the SEC West twice. McCarley’s kill totals from the 1998 and 1999 seasons are among Auburn’s top seven overall. She still holds Auburn’s single-season record for average kills per set at 4.83 and is in the top eight three more times.
McCarley helped Auburn and Grunwald to a 22-9 overall record and 9-6 SEC mark in 1998. In 1999, the Tigers were 19-11 overall and 8-7 in the SEC. McCarley finished her junior season needing slightly more than 300 kills as a senior to become Auburn’s career leader in kills.
Before her senior season, Kevin Renshler replaced Grunwald as Auburn’s head coach. McCarley disliked Renshler’s “aggressive” style and left the team midway through her final season of eligibility. A majority of her teammates left as well. The Tigers were 13-16 overall and 3-12 in the SEC in Renshler’s first season as head coach. After a 1-26 overall record and an 0-15 mark in the SEC in 2001, Renshler resigned as head coach in January 2002 to “pursue other opportunities.”
McCarley’s career average of 4.40 kills per set still leads Auburn all-time. Her career total of 1,704 kills is Auburn’s third highest. She also ranks third in attack percentage and in total attacks. At Auburn, McCarley was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection three consecutive seasons, earning that recognition in 1997, 1998 and 1999.
“Looking back, it was really the friendships,” McCarley responded when asked about her favorite memories from her playing days. “Playing volleyball at Alexandria, I was with my best friends. We were able to be ourselves. It was fun. Not so much fun in college.”
About 10 years ago, McCarley thought about returning to volleyball. She and another former player planned a comeback in beach volleyball but McCarley hurt her shoulder in a mountain biking accident.
Now she trains dogs and spends her free time doing things she enjoys — freelance writing and playing bass guitar in an instrumental rock band.
“I’ve always loved music,” she said, but a left-handed bass wasn’t easy to find when she was in high school and there wasn’t time for playing music — or much else other than volleyball — at Auburn.