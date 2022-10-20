 Skip to main content
After complacency derailed last season, Alabama holds players-only meeting following loss to TCU

Nate Oats Media Days 2022

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats said the team got too complacent last season following big wins.

 Tyler Waldrep | St. Clair Times

BIRMINGHAM — It’s been seven months since Alabama’s season came crashing down in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but to coach Nate Oats, it seemed a lot fresher than that at SEC Media Days on Wednesday.

“I think more was just a mindset of bringing it every game, not feeling yourself after a big (win) -- you beat Gonzaga, everybody thinks they've got everything figured out,” Oats said when asked if a challenging schedule caught up to the Crimson Tide last season. “Then you don't play as poorly, you get a tough win against a good Houston team. We were up and down, we get ourselves peaked. We beat Baylor. We had a little bit of complacency after some of those big wins.”

