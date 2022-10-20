After complacency derailed last season, Alabama holds players-only meeting following loss to TCU

BIRMINGHAM — It’s been seven months since Alabama’s season came crashing down in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but to coach Nate Oats, it seemed a lot fresher than that at SEC Media Days on Wednesday.
“I think more was just a mindset of bringing it every game, not feeling yourself after a big (win) -- you beat Gonzaga, everybody thinks they've got everything figured out,” Oats said when asked if a challenging schedule caught up to the Crimson Tide last season. “Then you don't play as poorly, you get a tough win against a good Houston team. We were up and down, we get ourselves peaked. We beat Baylor. We had a little bit of complacency after some of those big wins.”
“You've got to get a mentality with your group that you have to bring it every night,” he said. “I don't think playing some tough games in the non-conference -- to me, it's not like you get X number of bullets to use up and you use them up. No, you should be getting better. You don't get X number of bullets. You get what you deserve every night out.
“When you bring it every night out, you're going to play well. When you decide you don't have to play very hard because you think you're a lot better than this team, you end up doing what we did, and that's why, in my opinion, we didn't peak at the end.”
The Crimson Tide dropped four straight to end the season, including a six-point loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament. The Commodores were one of five teams in the Southeastern Conference to finish with a losing record in SEC play.
Alabama went 4-4 against that group with losses to everyone except Ole Miss. That includes a Georgia team that finished 1-17 in conference and 6-26 overall.
“So, I've got to do a better job as a head coach of making sure complacency doesn't enter when we do have a good win,” Oats said. “It's a lot harder to handle success sometimes than it is to handle failure. You're going to get their attention after they get beat. Can you still get their attention and get them to practice as hard as they need to and stay focused after big wins like we had last year.
“I didn't do a good enough job doing that, and we've got to do a better job as a program of doing that this year.”
The media picked No. 20 Alabama to finish the season fifth in league play behind No. 4 Kentucky, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 11 Tennessee and No. 15 Auburn, respectively.
The Crimson Tide will face all of those teams this season, including Auburn and Arkansas twice, in addition to non-conference games against No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 3 Houston.
Speaking of the non-conference, Oats warned that Alabama is likely to experience more growing pains than usual early in the season, considering the team only returned four scholarship players that saw minutes last season.
To make matters worse, one of those four, Javon Quinerly, is out with an ACL injury until “maybe sometime in December.” Quinerly was one of two Alabama players to earn preseason All-SEC second-team honors alongside freshman Brandon Miller.
Despite his injury, Quinerly has been anything but absent this offseason.
“He’s vocal,” Alabama forward Noah Gurley said. “He’s always on the side talking. If he sees something, he comes up to me. He will tell me I will need to do so and so, put energy out, and I do it. At the end of practice or before practice, he might throw his little nuggets in there, but he’s vocal for sure, and his spirits are high.”
After Alabama dropped a preseason scrimmage to TCU recently, it was Quinerly who decided the team needed a players-only meeting.
“Just being real, no sugar coat,” Alabama center Charles Bediako said. “Just accept what our downfalls are and own it. Because at the end of the day, if us players talk to each other and we tell you what we gotta fix, the player will be more ready to fix it.”
Bediako said it was good to have a meeting like that before the season. Last year the Crimson Tide was proud of their performances after preseason scrimmages. Then Alabama opened the season 8-1 with victories over then-No. 3 Gonzaga and then-No. 14 Houston.
So there wasn’t a wakeup call for the players to host such a meeting until later in the season.
Bediako said the players don’t talk much about last season these days, but it’s clear Bediako still thinks about what went wrong during the season's final months.
“What drives me to keep working is just never be satisfied,” Bediako said. “Obviously, last year there was a bit of complacency which resulted in what happened. Really with me especially even now I just really want to find something, is there another level I can reach.”
