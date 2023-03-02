 Skip to main content
Aced it: Spring Garden breezes through final test, claims eighth state title

BIRMINGHAM — Spring Garden sophomore Ace Austin proved she could do almost anything she wanted in the Panthers’ 62-39 win over defending 1A champion Marion County in the Class 1A championship game on Thursday afternoon.

The one thing Austin couldn’t do was hide the grin on her face when she pulled Spring Garden senior Kayley Kirk aside at halfcourt with 2:44 left to play.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep