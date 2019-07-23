A complex hosting indoor and outdoor sports opened Tuesday morning at McClellan — and the owners hope it will be an ace.
“We’re just keeping people off the couch,” said Clayton Caudill, co-owner and manager of South Beach Volleyball at McClellan, “wanting them to move and have some fun in life when they get away from their jobs and have some stress relief and have their kids not play video games so much.”
Caudill, representatives from Jacksonville State University and members of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce stood behind the ribbon as the cutting ceremony signified the opening of South Beach Volleyball on Tuesday — the first commercial public sporting venue of its kind in Anniston.
“We are officially open for business,” said Caudill. “Can I get a hallelujah?”
The complex, situated along Baltzell Gate Road across from Traffic Circle, includes eight NCAA-regulation sand volleyball courts, an outdoor area for cornhole, an indoor room for darts and foosball, and lots of indoor and outdoor seating areas for people to enjoy food and drinks.
“It’s just a safe place that you don’t have to go to Birmingham or Atlanta to get away,” said Caudill, who’s originally from Lake Charles, La. “You have a place to come and enjoy yourself, enjoy your family, or your friends or the kids. You can bring a birthday party here or a corporate event, anything that you’d like to do.”
Caudill’s business partner owns the land that the new complex sits on and has been working with the McClellan Development Authority for years to get something built where “people can have fun.” Caudill is hoping some of those people will be a part of Jacksonville State University’s sand volleyball team.
“Hopefully if everything works out, they’ll be playing their home games here. Sand volleyball is getting huge,” Caudill said.
Since the complex features eight sand courts and room for spectators, the owners say, South Beach Volleyball could host collegiate tournaments. Even if the JSU team doesn’t wind up playing there, Caudill hopes to still see an influx of students enjoying the facility.
“Hopefully we can get on their bus route,” Caudill said, referring to student shuttle buses from JSU. “That’s what we are looking to do, if possible, so they can just drop them off and pick them up as they go back.”
1 of 15
Server Davina Carroll takes an order in the restaurant. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Customers await their food in the restaurant. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A customer checks out the menu before making an order. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Customers check out the menu before making their order. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Clayton Caudill, owner and manager, tosses a cornhole bag. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Clayton Caudill, owner and manager, tosses a cornhole bag. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and plenty of shaded outdoor seating for a visitors. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
3 foosball tables are on site. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The ribbon cutting was held in front of the new business. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Workers install one of several dart boards. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Clayton Caudill is the owner and manager at South Beach Volleyball. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Folks check out the bar and grill area. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Images from a grand opening event Tuesday at South Beach Volleyball at McClellan.
1 of 15
Server Davina Carroll takes an order in the restaurant. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Customers await their food in the restaurant. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A customer checks out the menu before making an order. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Customers check out the menu before making their order. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Clayton Caudill, owner and manager, tosses a cornhole bag. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Clayton Caudill, owner and manager, tosses a cornhole bag. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and plenty of shaded outdoor seating for a visitors. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
3 foosball tables are on site. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The ribbon cutting was held in front of the new business. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Workers install one of several dart boards. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Clayton Caudill is the owner and manager at South Beach Volleyball. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Folks check out the bar and grill area. South Beach Volleyball at McClellan held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to open their business. They have 8 sand volleyball courts, foosball, darts, cornhole and many other things for a visitor to do. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
In the meantime, South Beach Volleyball does have four of its own volleyball leagues, each league lasting eight weeks complete with a tournament between April 15 and Oct. 2. The cost to play in one of South Beach’s leagues ranges from $150 to $320 depending on how many players are on a team’s roster. If players don’t want the commitment of a league, open play is $6 per player.
“We are blessed to be here in this community. We have had an unbelievable experience so far,” Caudill said.
In the future, Caudill said he hopes to include a paintball course, a field to be used for flag football and ultimate Frisbee, and a building for axe throwing. He is also looking forward to more food and drink vendors and having bands on the outdoor patio on the weekends.
“It’s a safe haven where you can have fun without worrying about getting too far from home,” Caudill said.