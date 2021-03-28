Sick birds at overcrowded feeders are spreading disease. Here’s how to help.

Lately there has been a quiet drama unfolding in my garden. Birds are dying — especially Pine Siskens and Purple Finches — not because they hit a glass door or ran afoul of a neighborhood cat, but because there are too many of them and they are contracting salmonella.
Pine Siskins (members of the finch family) have streaks of yellow on their wings. My husband and I, amateurs in the world of birding, saw the yellow streak on a dead bird and jumped mistakenly to the idea it was a goldfinch.
By the time we found the fourth dead bird, I started to worry as to why the birds in my yard were not surviving. I do not use chemicals. My seed is human-grade sunflower that we keep dry and clean. (Moldy wet food is not a good thing!) We change the birds’ drinking water daily. We do attempt to maintain clean feeders — but obviously not well enough.
At a recent Master Gardener meeting, I expressed my concern to two experienced birders. Both said they had seen sick birds in their gardens and identified them as a Pine Siskin and a Purple Finch. When I started asking around, it seemed sick and dead birds have become commonplace in our area.
Ailing birds are often found close to a feeder. Dying birds are very lethargic, fluff out their feathers, and are easy to approach (not typical bird behaviors). At this point, there is not much to be done for these sick birds. The best thing to do is just to leave them alone.
Place dead birds in a plastic bag and discard them in an appropriate receptacle. WEAR GLOVES! Wash your hands after.
An abnormally large migration
The number of Pine Siskins and Purple Finches in the area has increased to the point we might call it an invasion (not quite like in the film “The Birds,” but close).
The abnormally large migration of Pine Siskins and Purple Finches is called an “irruption.” The winter cold in Canada has depleted the birds’ sources of food, causing them to migrate much farther south, out of their usual range.
These migratory finches crowding our feeders carry salmonella, causing birds to drop dead at alarming numbers.
This phenomenon of sick and dying birds has become widespread, happening in states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, California, Washington and Oregon.
Pine Siskins are prone to salmonellosis, a disease deadly to birds, and are spreading it to other birds through fecal contamination. Birds do not have sanitary bathroom habits and shed the bacteria through their poop.
If the birds eat at a bird feeder, the feeder can quickly become contaminated. Same with our bird baths. It is possible that at an overcrowded feeder a sick bird can be passing salmonella to the other birds.
Tray bird feeders are especially a problem as they can encourage the birds to eat and then poop in the same place.
We had been thrilled at the large number of birds around our feeder; little did we know that this awe-inspiring sight was also a deadly one. This overcrowding was a bad thing.
The real culprits, however, are dirty feeders and bird baths. Contaminated seed on the ground only intensifies the problem.
Remove or disinfect feeders
There have been calls from wildlife experts in the states where there have been reports of dead birds to remove backyard feeders, at least temporarily.
Some say we should not have any more feeders than we can clean every day.
A voice of reason, Dr. Geoff Hill, an ornithologist at Auburn University and President of the Alabama Ornithological Society, spoke up with a simple but urgent message: “Do not take down your feeders.”
Dr. Hill says if we remove our feeders, the birds will adjust by heading to another feeder, causing overcrowding there. Humans cannot stop the crowding unless everyone takes down their feeders. (He says he does not see that happening.)
Dr. Hill’s video (“Birding Better” on You Tube) made sense to me. Removing my feeder was not the only answer; a clean feeder is a better solution.
“Keep the feeder up and enjoy the birds,” Dr. Hill said. However, we must keep the feeders clean — and not only the feeders, but the ground under the feeders, and the bird baths.
How to clean a bird feeder
I enjoy watching the birds. They bring calm to an upside-down world. Observing the assortment of charming birds around the feeder convinced me to keep my feeder up. Disinfection was the order of the day.
We do not fill our feeder to the top every fill. We add enough feed every day to satisfy our birds. This makes it easier to clean, with less waste.
At least once a month (some experts recommend every day while others say every two weeks), take the feeder down, wearing rubber gloves.
Remove and discard the old food and use a brush to get into the cracks.
Dispose of the seed in a plastic bag.
Clean the feeder in hot sudsy water, then dip it into a mixture of one part chlorine bleach to nine parts hot water. (I used a spray bottle for this step.)
Set the feeder in the sun to dry.
I also wiped down the pole with a disinfecting wipe.
Hose or rake the area under the bird feeder to scatter any dropped seed.
Refill the feeder.
Consider having more than one feeder or bird bath in your garden to help spread out the birds.
How to clean a bird bath
After I attacked the feeder, I turned my attention to the bird bath. There is nothing sweeter than watching the birds splashing around getting clean or stopping for a sip, but bird baths can get really gross.
Birds think nothing of pooping where they drink and bathe. Think of the worst public bathroom you have ever visited.
There are lots and lots of birds mingling in the bath; some may be sick and others well. All could end up sick.
Cleaning a bird bath is an absolute must!
Wear rubber gloves to clean the bird bath, and prepare to give it a good cleaning every few days.
I used the same cleaning procedure that I used on the feeder.
First I hosed the bath out well, then scrubbed it with hot sudsy water, then used the same bleach solution that I used on the feeder. Rinse well, let dry and refill.
Caring for a bird bath needs to be done 12 months of the year; it becomes even more important during the summer months. Heat and water are a messy combination. Bird baths can also quickly become a breeding ground for mosquitos.
Never would I suggest removing a bird bath.
What happens next?
The Pine Siskins and the Purple Finches will migrate north in late spring (according to bird experts), solving the overcrowding problem. It will just be you and your regulars. Please continue to keep your feeders clean. It will help our birds remain healthier and happier, and make the bird lovers feel better.
On another note, it is time to put out hummingbird feeders; please give those feeders the same care and attention as the seed feeders and the birdbaths.
