Shocco Springs staff ministers across Alabama

Lifeguarding, facilitating ropes courses, cleaning guest rooms, cooking and serving food to guests — these are just a few of the ways Shocco Springs’ resident summer staff serve guests each summer. But did you know that these dedicated young men and women also minister outside Shocco's Talladega campus?
Program Director Blaire Butler arranges for all resident summer staff to participate in a short term mission trip as part of their required summer staff duties. This year, for the first time since 2019, the students were divided into four teams and sent to smaller camps across Alabama.
The trip to WorldSong Missions Place in Cook Springs was led by Recreation Director Casey Pearson. This “all guy” team’s main project was working on WorldSong’s ropes course elements, which are set in the trees across their campus. As the trees grew and expanded through the years, the hardware had become enveloped by the growing trees.
Shocco’s team re-installed and replaced all of their safety/belay cables.
“The most exciting part was that in addition to our experienced guys, we were able to include some young college guys who have never had the opportunity to get in a harness, climb a tree, and work with their hands in this way,” Pearson said.
Added Charles Taylor of WorldSong: “Casey and crew did an amazing job helping repair our challenge course prior to summer camp. They had a great attitude and also helped us get ready for summer campers by clearing several of our hiking trails. They were a true joy to work with! I am extremely thankful for their generosity and servant's heart!"
IT Director Matt Cowart and Guest Relations Director Lauren Cowart were the husband/wife team who led the mission trip to Camp Baldwin in Elberta, which is near Foley. Included in the mission team were trained and certified lifeguards, as well as students who did trail work and maintenance around the grounds.
“We were running short staffed, so having two extra lifeguards allowed our staff to rotate and be out of the sun for a little while each day," Camp Baldwin’s Bradley Rogers said. "The relief they provided our lifeguards was awesome.”
The camp trails were still suffering the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, so the resident summer staff team cleared those and helped with other grounds maintenance. Matt Cowart mentioned that it was great to reconnect with Rogers, who served at Shocco Springs before his current position at Camp Baldwin.
After a disappointing cancellation of a trip to a Mississippi camp, Nick and Blaire Butler, Shocco’s Properties Director and Program Director, quickly found a replacement ministry in need of the services of the third mission team. Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Dothan has produced a five-night event, “A Walk Through Bethlehem,” annually for the past 11 years. Ministering to thousands of people each year, the huge production involves a large number of church members participating as citizens of the small city they build onsite.
The resident summer staff team came in at the end of the event and helped take apart, sort, and store the set elements of “Walk Through Bethlehem.” They also moved shelves and music for the church music department’s new storage system.
“We want to give back. And it is good for the students to get away from campus, spend time bonding together, and get to know some people they might not regularly hang out with,” Shocco's Blaire Butler said.
Camp MACOBA, Madison County Baptist Association’s camp in New Market was the location of the final resident summer staff mission trip. Led by Shocco’s executive director, Russell Klinner, and his wife, Rebekah, the team cleaned and water sealed the outside of the camp’s two cabins, and cleaned out all the leftover construction debris from the new bathhouses that have been recently built.
“It’s always good to get away with the college kids, spend time with them and get to know them better," Klinner said. "And it’s great to help out a neighboring camp.”
MACOBA’s Todd Panter was amazed at how quickly the resident summer staff team finished the projects.
“These guys hit the ground running and did a really good job with great attitudes," he said. "It was a wonderful experience for us and we would love to have them come again.”
A final thought from Butler: “We want the (resident summer staff) students to remember that we are all in this together. As co-laborers with the other camps, our goals are to win people for Christ and to grow together in Christ.”