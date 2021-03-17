Sheep Dog Impact sets fundraising event in Pell City

Sheep Dog Impact of East Alabama will hold a fund-raising event March 24 at the Buffalo Wild Wings location in Pell City on March 24 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. With a ticket, Buffalo Wild Wings will donate 20 percent of your total bill to the organization.
Founded late last year by Ron and Joy Goodenough, Sheep Dog Impact’s goal is to help veterans and first responders, particularly those who may be suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.
According to Ron Goodenough, “My wife Joy and I started the East Alabama Team of SheepImpact Assistance because of the need we see in our communities sheepdogs. Our community's sheepdogs are our protectors in the form of veterans, police officers, firefighters and EMS workers. They protect us, but who protects them from the darkness of PTSD? While most programs provide treatment for PTSD in the form of professional counseling and medication, often in a formal setting, our teams, chapters and members provide PTG (post traumatic growth) through interaction with like minded individuals in informal ‘get off the couch,’ ‘outdoor adventures’ and disaster relief missions.
"Given our backgrounds,” he added, “Joy previously being in EMS and myself with a U.S. Army background as well as a fire service background, it seemed only natural for us to get involved. We searched for well over five years for an organization for us to volunteer with, but found none that involved both first responders and veterans. With help from others, this group will do great things for eastern Alabama’s sheepdogs.”
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 6,000 veterans die by suicide each year. More than twice as many first responders die by suicide than in the line of duty, according to other statistics.
The national Sheep Dog Impact Assistance was organized in 2010 as a 501 © 3 headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas to “engage, assist and empower our nation’s sheepdogs,” according to a news release. There are local chapters across the country with more than 50,000 members, volunteers and supporters.
A fact sheet provided by Goodenough explains “we have two primary missions: helping our communities after natural disasters and engaging sheepdogs in outdoor adventures like skydiving, obstacle racing and hunting. The benefit of being part of SDIA is we encourage our sheepdogs to #getoffthecouch and out of their comfort zone. By doing this, their innate desire to serve is satisfied, the camaraderie and peer support they receive fosters healing, their attitude and perspective are drastically improved and many find a renewed sense of purpose.”
The group believes “helping is healing and helping others is a way of life,” according to the sheet.
For more information, visit www.SheepDogIA.org.
For a ticket to the Buffalo Wild Wings event , please visit the Facebook page sdiaeasternalabama and print or screenshot the top of the page.