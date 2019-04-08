Northeast Alabama residents were being encouraged to keep an eye on the weather Monday after severe storms hit Blount and Marshall counties this morning.
The National Weather Service placed Calhoun County and the surrounding areas under a slight risk for tornadoes, winds up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail. The risk is in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Meteorologist Daniel Martin, who works at the National Weather Service’s office in Calera, said at around 11 a.m. Monday that several storms were headed north, and that Calhoun County residents should expect scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon.
Martin said a low-pressure area is expected to come into Calhoun County overnight, which could cause additional storms. Martin said the storms are not expected to be severe.
Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency Officer Myles Chamblee said the agency was closely monitoring the weather Monday and keeping in contact with the weather service.
“With this system here, there’s a lot of uncertainty,” Chamblee said.
Martin said the weather service was assessing storm damage Monday morning in Blount County. In light of the storms, Martin and Chamblee urged people to regularly check the weather during the afternoon and overnight.
Martin urged people to have more than one way to watch the weather. Chamblee also said it’s important to have an alert system in place overnight.
“The main thing is, when you go to sleep, have a way to receive alerts at night that’ll wake you up,” Chamblee said.
Chamblee encouraged locals to text “Calhoun EMA” to 888777 for important updates from the EMA or to use a NOAA weather radio.