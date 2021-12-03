Salvation Army rings bells for needy

Bell ringers are needed.
They are needed to help collect the funds many others require to get through troubled economic times.
They are needed to man the red kettles used by The Salvation Army, which has become as much a part of the Christmas kaleidoscope as mistletoe and wrapping paper.
“Those kettles are our main fundraiser each year,” Salvation Army Major Ray Jackson said.
Jackson, who arrived to assume his post in Anniston this summer, said what is collected during the traditional holiday season is used to help provide some toys for children.
“But, it also goes to fund other needs we want to help with during the rest of the year,” Jackson said.
He said the SA has most recently been helping with a great number of utility bills and housing; however, “we are having a hard time getting volunteers and workers” that can aid in filling those kettles with the collections that can help similar problems during the next year.
“We have increased the amount we pay those who want to work manning the kettles to see if that would help any, but it hasn’t,” Jackson said. “And so, we desperately need volunteers.”
Jackson said while the SA is happy to accept the applications to work for pay at $8.50 an hour, it is the efforts of volunteers that allow more of the funds collected to go directly to local aid.
“Having just gotten here from Virginia, we’re just taking what we have and going with it,” Jackson said. “I’m still learning about the community and the people in the community. We would love to see perhaps some competition between high schools or Sunday school classes or civic clubs. Those always prove to be a lot of fun and are very successful.”
He said as of Monday there have been “a few people who have reached out to volunteer, but not as many as we would like.”
“We can use as many as we want to come out and make Christmas happy for the kids and help their neighbors in need throughout the year,” Jackson said. “This is really do or die for us.”
He said the SA is looking to expand with more services to help “in many ways.”
But, it will take funding and that is where the need for bell ringers comes into play.
Jackson said this year’s goal is $80,000 by Dec. 24.
“This is a very generous community,” he said. “We haven’t even put the angels on the Angel Trees at Walmart, and people are already calling us asking if we can email them an angel or can they come by the office and get one,” he said. “People want to help.”
Jackson said there have been a few bellringers already out a few weeks earlier than normal raising $12,000.
“That has been with very few bellringers and that’s why it’s so important we have more bellringers in place,” he said.
“We understand people can’t volunteer every day and that’s why we do offer pay in order to have some bellringers out there, but we need both,” Jackson said. “We need volunteers desperately and we need paid workers who can come in every day and keep the kettles going. If nobody is there, nobody can drop money in the kettles.”
Jackson offered a reminder that donations can also be made online at https://salvationarmyalm.org/anniston/ or by dropping them off at the office located at 409 Noble Street in Anniston.
Those wanting to volunteer to be bellringers can let the SA know by stopping by the office or calling 256-236-5643.
“We do understand there are those who might be wary of COVID-19, but we provide packages with disposable aprons and sanitizing tools for safety,” he said.
“This season is very important to us,” Jackson said. “My wife, SA Capt. Shalanda Jackson, and I are trying to let people know who we are and assessing the community to see what the needs are. We want to make sure we are doing all we can to make sure we are doing the most good for our community. My wife and I are community people. We like to be a part of and in the community. We don’t want The Salvation Army just to be a building that sits here on the corner.”
“We want people to come here to receive hope. They can come here to receive help. And, they can come here to receive love,” Jackson said.