Sacred Heart’s final graduates reflect on their time at the closing school

When Anahi Jose arrived at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School two years ago, she was, by her own admission, “painfully shy.”
That all changed the first day of school. “I initiated a conversation with another student,” she said. “Ashley Garcia. She and I clicked immediately. That was a first for me.”
Another first was overcoming her timidity in order to be a lector at weekly Mass, standing in front of the entire student body, faculty and parents to read Scripture. “I’ve learned to come out of my shell,” she said. This week, she spoke before an even larger crowd when she delivered the Valedictorian address at the school’s graduation ceremony.
Ashley Garcia understands the importance of stepping out of one’s comfort zone. “I’ve learned that we don’t always get the same opportunity twice, so take the risk and don’t be afraid to fail,” she said. “Throughout my time at Sacred Heart, I’ve been open to trying more things.”
Tiffany Nguyen also describes herself as more of “an introverted person.” English, for example, is not her first language, but she credits her English teacher, Matthew Tyson, for helping her overcome any anxiety she may have felt. “Being in his class was a game-changer,” she said. “I can now say I’m not scared of any type of essay. That’s for sure!”
Nathan Auvil also enjoyed English class. In fact, studying Shakespeare’s MacBeth is one of his favorite school memories. “Mr. Tyson inspired me the most,” he said. “He has a true passion for what he does.”
Nathan is the only boy in the Senior class, something he says “took some getting used to.” He credits his classmates with making it easy. “They’ve been great friends,” he said. One advantage of being the only male came during prom season. “I was the prom king,” he said, then grinned and added, “By default.”
Erin Henry appreciates the effort all the teachers go through to make the learning experience more fun. “I can tell they’re all passionate about the subjects they teach,” she said. She’s enjoyed getting to know her teachers, especially on more relaxed days when everyone engages in ordinary conversation. “They keep it real when we ask for advice on how to handle certain situations. We’ve gotten plenty of life lessons.”
Ashley agrees. “The teachers have made such an impact on my life,” she said. One, in particular, is Kelly Matson, who began teaching math at Sacred Heart the same year Ashley arrived. “We both started here together and now we are leaving together,” Ashley said. “She was my sponsor when I received the Sacrament of Confirmation. She has guided me to where I am now and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
Sofia Fernandez also feels “blessed” to have been taught by Kelly Matson as well as science teacher, Glori Hart. “They’ve influenced me tremendously,” she said. Sofia has been at Sacred Heart since Kindergarten and knows she will use all the knowledge she has acquired when she leaves. What she feels she has gained the most is a “trusting, faithful and lovable relationship with God,” she said. “It is something I will take with me everywhere I go.”
Anahi has also experienced a deeper spirituality and an appreciation for attending mass. She credits Alex Harb, the religion and Latin teacher, with inspiring her to learn more about her faith. “Mr. Harb has helped me understand what’s going on in the world today from a Catholic perspective.”
Sacred Heart is a small school, but to Tiffany, “it’s a big family. The teachers feel like parents and her friends like siblings. “Being with them is a gift from God,” she said.
• • •
Sadly, Sacred Heart will be closing its doors at the end of the month after 69 years of providing a comprehensive Catholic education to the children of East Alabama. When asked how they felt about being the high school’s last graduating class, all six Seniors were in agreement. “Simply put, it’s sad,” said Nathan. “Being the last of a good thing is always a shame.”
After 13 years as a Sacred Heart student, Sofia considers it to be her second home. “I suppose all good things must come to an end, but I will forever appreciate the opportunity to have been a Sacred Heart student,” she said.
Ashley also treasures her time at Sacred Heart. “The school shows so much love to the students,” she said. “I’m very glad I got to share these last memories with everyone here.”
Tiffany feels the same. “This may be a small school, but the love is huge,” she said. “All the people, all the laughs, and all the joy will still be here. It’s carved deep in my heart.”