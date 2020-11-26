Ritz Announces "Soft Reopening" Dec. 12

After 10 months in limbo, Talladega’s historic Ritz Theater is preparing for a “soft reopening” in December to benefit the annual Christmas Shoes for Kids Drive, sponsored by FIRST Family Services.
According to Executive Director George Culver, the event is scheduled for 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12 and will feature a performance by the L-L-H Band.
Culver described the band as a “cadre of seasoned Alabama musicians in a tribute to the music of Merle Haggard and other iconic standards of American country music.”
The band consists of Kenny Roberson on bass, Alan Wilson on lead guitar, Alan Atkinson on keyboards and saxophone, Jimmy Ray Cash on steel guitar and Jim Kaufman on drums. Talladega County Commissioner Tony Haynes and his, wife, Donna will be featured vocalists.
Culver explained that the Ritz had received an anonymous grant to pay the musicians, so all funds raised by ticket sales will go directly to benefit this year’s Christmas Shoes for Kids.
FIRST Director Betsy Curlee said “We are so very pleased that the Ritz has stepped up to support the annual Christmas Shoes for Kids Drive. This wonderful Dec. 12 concert will provide us with a highly visible opportunity to engage many more people to join in and make this worthy charity campaign even more successful.”
Culver added this is an important event for the Ritz, too, for a couple of reasons.
“The biggest is that this will be our soft opening, the event we’ve hosted since February, when virtually every arts and entertainment venue in the country shut down due to the pandemic,” Culver said. “We are able to present this occasion because the Ritz got funding from the governor’s emergency COVID-19 funds to make the theater as virus free as possible.”
Disinfectant fog machines have been installed, along with floor mounted hand sanitizer stations and hospital grade thermometers. All public safety protocols will be observed, and attendees will have to be masked. “If you forget to bring a mask with you, we will have some,” Culver said.
A maximum of 270 tickets, or 50 capacity, will be sold for the event.
“Of course, the other big thing about this event is that we will be able to help support of wonderful local charity,” he added. “We are very excited about the opportunity to collaborate with FIRST Family Services.”
Reserved seating tickets are $15 each, and there will be no online sales. Tickets will be available at the Ritz Theater box office Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can also be reserved over the phone at 256-315-0000.
People who would like to donate but will not be able to attend the concert will still by able to contribute by mailing a check made out to the Ritz Theater, PO Box 228, Talladega, 35161.
FIRST receives the names of children in need of assistance from the schools they attend. The donations go to purchase vouchers, which are then sent to the schools with the children’s names on them.
The vouchers can be used at the Shoe Show in Talladega, so all money stays local.