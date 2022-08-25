Retired educators stay busy with community service

For a group made up of retirees, Talladega County’s Retired Educators Association has had a busy year.
In fact, TCREA President Nancy Lehe tallied up the total number of community service hours donated by members in the last 12 months, and came up with a total value of $276,153.04.
“In spite of COVID, (the association) has performed very well providing much needed community service around Talladega County," Lehe said. "As president of this local chapter, I want to thank all the retiree members for their support, service and love for others in their communities around the county.”
And those hours were donated to a wide variety of causes. Examples Lehe cited included support of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and the Talladega County School Foundation, supported for families in need, assisting at Sunshine Saturday and serving on numerous state and local boards in a leadership capacity. Members have contributed items to women released from prison, provided tutoring services via telephone and Zoom, provided leadership to youth and adult groups, donated to the AARP Scholarship fund for mature adults starting a new career, collected toys for the Precious Goodwine Memorial Toy Drive, provided meals for sick and bereaved families, comforted patients in hospice care, donated funds to students at the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind, assisted in completing referrals for adults who need rehabilitation services and donated funds to the Presbyterian Home for Children, among others.
Last week, Lehe said the local association had attended the District 4 Annual Meeting in Gardendale with Director Valadia Gentry.
Lehe gave the invocation, titled “Recipe for Chirstian Living,” where she stressed hope, joy, love and patience in the right amongst, she said.
Topics covered during the meeting included membership, legislation, community service, PEEHIP (Public Education Employees Health Insurance Plan), United Healthcare (starting Jan. 1) and AMBA (Association Member Benefit Advisors).