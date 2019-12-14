Remembering a child

Hello friends, I hope this finds you well.
There are times I know exactly what to write, and then there are times I have writers block, which is now and this column was due like yesterday.
Why they keep letting me write I often ask myself, because I don’t follow rules well.
I will dedicate this week to my late son, Casey, 16, who passed away. Dec. 13 will make nine years.
The time seems to have flown by, but other times it seems like forever since I have heard his voice, or gotten a text, washed his clothes. You know, those little things we take for granted.
I went to this program held by the Amelia Center at Children’s Hospital for National Children’s Memorial Day, and myself, along with hundreds of others parents held up a candle as our childrens’ names were said aloud and their pictures were shown on the screen.
It reminded me of that song, “Photograph,” by Ed Sheeran and in that song one of the lyrics says, “…Loving can hurt, but it’s the only thing that I know. When it gets hard sometimes, it is the only thing that makes us feel alive. We keep this love in a photograph.”
I look at Casey’s photograph and wish I could relive that moment once again.
I often get told I take too many photographs … but you never know when that might be all you have left, so is that even possible?
My heart goes out to anyone reading this who has lost a child, no matter the age.
Till we meet again.