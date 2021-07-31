Thumbsuckers wins big just six months after opening

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
The owner of Thumbsuckers catering and food truck, Terry Warren, was overjoyed to be granted one of this year’s Reader’s Choice Awards, given the short amount of time it’s been in business.
“We’ve only been operating for six months, that’s why it blows me away. We have catered for around 18,000 people so far this year, but to win is just amazing to me. I was just so happy to be nominated,” Warren said.