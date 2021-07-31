You have permission to edit this article.
READER'S CHOICE 2021

Thumbsuckers wins big just six months after opening

thumbsuckers

Owner Terry Warren stands in front of the Thumbsuckers food truck

 Submitted photo

The owner of Thumbsuckers catering and food truck, Terry Warren, was overjoyed to be granted one of this year’s Reader’s Choice Awards, given the short amount of time it’s been in business.

“We’ve only been operating for six months, that’s why it blows me away. We have catered for around 18,000 people so far this year, but to win is just amazing to me. I was just so happy to be nominated,” Warren said.

