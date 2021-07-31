You are the owner of this article.
READER'S CHOICE 2021

Steve Stevens starts your morning with a laugh (or two)

Steve Stevens

Steve Stevens has been doing radio work in the area since 2001.

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Steve Stevens wears pants and shirt as he sits behind the microphone at WVOK-FM 97.9.

The “Mornings with Steve” host never got into the fad of ditching regular clothes for the sake of comfort during the pandemic. But he does allow himself one indulgence. He kicks off his shoes and walks around in socks as he’s cracking jokes, looking for trending stories and playing songs from 6 a.m.-9 a.m. in the Oxford radio station’s studio.

