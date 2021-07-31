Steve Stevens starts your morning with a laugh (or two)

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
Steve Stevens wears pants and shirt as he sits behind the microphone at WVOK-FM 97.9.
The “Mornings with Steve” host never got into the fad of ditching regular clothes for the sake of comfort during the pandemic. But he does allow himself one indulgence. He kicks off his shoes and walks around in socks as he’s cracking jokes, looking for trending stories and playing songs from 6 a.m.-9 a.m. in the Oxford radio station’s studio.