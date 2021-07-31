You are the owner of this article.
READER'S CHOICE 2021

Musician Brandon Butler prides himself on being an entertainer

Brandon Butler

Butler plays guitar and other instruments.

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Brandon Butler grew up in Ohatchee in a family of gospel singers. 

“We were like the Partridge family,” he said, alluding to the early ’70s sitcom group, “traveling around in a van and performing.”

