READER'S CHOICE 2021

Jordon Walker looking forward to teaching in person again

Jordon Walker

Jordon Walker, a third-grade language arts teacher at White Plains Elementary School.

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Thousands of Anniston Star readers named Jordon Walker as their favorite local teacher — even though most of those readers likely know her only through a computer screen.

Walker, a third-grade language arts teacher at White Plains Elementary School, didn’t hold a single in-person class in the 2020-2021 school year.

