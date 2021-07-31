You are the owner of this article.
READER'S CHOICE 2021

Joe Bynum helps clients plan their financial future

Joseph Bynum

Readers Choice winner Joseph Bynum at his office in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Joe Bynum’s first love is farming. Bynum grew up on a farm in Oneonta, and he knew he wanted to get an education and work, but he didn’t consider a career in finance until he followed some advice from his grandfather.

“I wanted to buy a new car, but he had done some investing and talked me into buying a used car and investing the rest of my money,” said Bynum.

