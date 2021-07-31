You have permission to edit this article.
READER'S CHOICE 2021

Helping customers is important to Carl Wilson

Carl Wilson

Carl Wilson at Sunny King Ford in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

Carl Wilson likes helping people, whether working as the fleet manager at Sunny King Ford or in his time serving the community through the Anniston Fire Department.

“I grew up working on cars. I started working at Sunny King Ford in February of 1986,” Wilson said. “My friend asked me to come here and work. He said, ‘You’ll love it. Just be nice to people.’”

