Dr. Caitlin Jones strives to treat patients like family

On July 1, Dr. Caitlin Jones celebrated the first anniversary of her Anniston dental practice, having purchased the practice from Dr. David Cummings in July 2020.
Jones, an Oxford High School graduate, had shadowed Cummings during her time as a student there. But their connection is also familial: Jones’ “nana” babysat his children, and his children ended up babysitting Jones at a young age. She took a liking to the profession during the time she observed its operation, and after graduating from dental school at Arizona’s Midwestern University in May 2020, Jones bought Cummings’ dental practice.