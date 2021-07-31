You have permission to edit this article.
READER'S CHOICE 2021

Artistic Addictions boasts highly trained and experienced tattoo artists

artistic addictions

Lee Caston, owner of Artistic Addictions, stands against a mural outside the shop.

 Ally Morrison/The Anniston Star

Upon entering the busy studio filled with customers and walls full of incredibly drawn artistic expression, a visitor has no doubt why Artistic Addictions has won its second Reader’s Choice Award.

Opened in 2004, Artistic Addictions is one of the oldest operating tattoo studios in the Anniston area. Its staff of three artists offers a combined experience level of 70 years, and the studio services the largest clientele in the area. 

