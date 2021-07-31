You are the owner of this article.
READER'S CHOICE 2021

A respectful demeanor goes a long way for Sheriff Wade

Matthew Wade

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade in his office. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Anniston Star readers chose Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade as their favorite public official this year, a decision that leaves Wade grateful and humbled. 

“It’s kind of hard to believe,” Wade said, seated at a desk in his office. The sheriff’s various certifications and diplomas hung on the wall behind him, accumulated over a law enforcement career more than two decades long. “I’m very thankful for their vote of confidence, and I’ll do my best not to let ’em down.” 

