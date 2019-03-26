By Bill Wilson
RANBURNE — Two new Chevrolet Tahoes are likely in the Ranburne Police Department’s future following the Town Council’s decision Monday night to replace the department’s rides.
The police vehicles will be bought using income from the new half-cent sales tax passed last month according to Pamela Thompson, Ranburne City Clerk. She said that while the sales tax will not take effect until July, the town has decided to go ahead and buy the vehicles.
Thompson said the town will shop around for the best interest rate for the loans. The city expects to buy Tahoes, Thompson said.
The council’s vote pleased Ranburne police Chief Steve Tucker.
“I feel great, I mean we’ve got some old cars, ’05 and a ’08, and they’ve almost got over 200,000 miles on them,” Tucker said.
The council discussed cashing out a certificate of deposit to finance the vehicles until the sales tax money becomes available.
Tucker said each vehicle will cost $31,100 but will have to be fitted with police equipment including cameras, laptop stands, lights and radios.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to buy a driver’s side mirror for the town’s car that is used for the meals-on-wheels program.
According to Thompson, the car sustained damage about two months ago when the meals-on-wheels driver swerved to avoid a dog and hit a pole, causing damage to the mirror and the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Amanda Adams, Ranburne’s senior center director, told the council that an insurance company, Modern Woodmen, has a grant program that matches funds the town can raise for improvements. Adams hopes funds can be raised because she hopes to buy a new stainless steel sink and countertops for the senior center. The council discussed the various fundraisers to raise money for the effort.
Thompson also reported to the council that 25 tons of gravel for the rear of the senior center was delivered on Monday. Thompson said county work-release prisoners should be able to smooth it out on Tuesday. The gravel was bought from the Cleburne County Commission for $451.24.
Thompson said Alabama Power is in the process of updating the aging streetlights in town with LED fixtures.
The city clerk reminded the council that she and Adams, the senior center director, have not had employee reviews. Thompson said that when they were hired they were supposed to have employee reviews after one year; that date and come and gone with no evaluations.
Thompson said she sent a form to the city management exactly two months ago but has heard nothing.
The council discussed ways to get Thompson her review given that the town’s mayor, Jim Smith, has not been to City Hall in the last two months according to Thompson.
Councilman Trevor Kribbs instructed Thompson to check with the town’s lawyer to learn whether members of the council could perform the employee evaluations.