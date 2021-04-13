Quintard Mall courts local businesses to fill empty storefronts

OXFORD — Alexander’s clothing shop has restocked six times since moving to Quintard Mall in November — an unusual feat for the former Anniston retailer.
Owner Mike Alexander said that the store only restocked four times a year at its former Anniston location. But last year the business won a pop-up shop contest run by Hull Property Group, the Georgia-based developers who own Quintard Mall and dozens of other malls across the Southeast, with a prize of a storefront and two months rent free.
By Thanksgiving, the store had sold all its merchandise, Alexander said, and again at Christmas. Shortly after, Alexander signed a lease to stay at the mall and closed his Anniston store.
The Rustic Farmhouse, a home furnishings store that was also chosen in the pop-up shop contest, signed a lease as well.
“We didn’t know we would have that kind of traffic in November and December,” Alexander said. “We only had three customers come to the Anniston store, but everybody came to the mall.”
Between foot traffic in the mall and the store’s twice-weekly Facebook Live sales, business is beyond booming, Alexander explained.
Small businesses are finding their footing again as COVID-19 vaccination becomes more widespread and safer-at-home orders are relaxed. Like Alexander, many business owners are rediscovering online marketing and sales. And property owners like Hull are emphasizing small retailers in their malls, with their “American Dream Project” contest serving as a tool for both marketing and business recruitment.
“That contest was like an answered prayer,” Alexander said.
Facebook Live fashion shows
The biggest share of Alexander’s profits come from online sales, but not through a static website.
Instead, Alexander and his employees set up a filming area and began streaming Facebook Live fashion shows in February last year, just a few weeks before the pandemic began in earnest. Customers could order clothes as they watched models walk into view, while Alexander hosted various contests and games, sales and giveaways.
“Our joke is that we’re like QVC,” Alexander said. “It’s like a six-hour fashion show.”
The streams proved popular. Alexander began inviting customers to work as models during streams, paying them in free outfits and discounts. Employees often worked past midnight going through inventory and chat logs to match items to their buyers, prepping orders for pickup until 3 or 4 a.m. The shows got longer, sometimes lasting from morning to midnight.
Inventory was moving too fast for a typical online storefront — with its pricing, photographs and product descriptions — to be practical, Alexander said.
He subscribed to a service called Comment Sold, which lets customers write what they’d like to buy into the Facebook stream’s chat window. The service puts the item into a “shopping cart” and allows the customer to pay online, and employees ship the items or hold them for customers to pick up in-store.
The simpler system has taken some pressure off employees, Alexander said.
“There was no way we could go 10 years with people working up to 3 in the morning,” he added.
‘Omnichannel’ sales
Selling products online isn’t a new concept. But for small business owners in the pandemic, finding a way to integrate online sales became a necessity, according to Brent Cunningham, head of Jacksonville State University’s Department of Management and Marketing.
“Traditional brick-and-mortar retail stores are discovering that they have more channels than just their store; we call that ‘omnichannel,’” Cunningham said. Those channels include not only online storefronts, but livestreaming, social media marketing and any other connection beyond brick and mortar retail, he said. “That existed before COVID, it’s just that more and more retailers are taking advantage of it now.”
American Express company Kabbage, a lender for small business owners, released the results of a survey last month that asked 550 business owners, with companies ranging from fewer than 20 employees to as many as 500 workers, about their pandemic recovery status. A third of respondents said they planned to expand their businesses by offering services online, either creating hybrid online/in-person businesses like Alexander, or moving online entirely.
Only 15 percent of respondents said they would scale back online activity to pre-pandemic levels, the report says.
Local shops, bigger storefronts
Meanwhile, developers are investing in small businesses and their connection to local customers.
According to Lindsey Mueller, director of marketing for Hull Property Group, the American Dream Project and its pop-up shop contest were created as the development company watched national retailers struggle to survive in small-town settings.
“Where national retailers were struggling, local businesses were thriving,” Mueller wrote in an email. “Many started in their homes, built followings online and needed space to grow.”
Rather than push for more chain retailers, Hull instead put its attention on small business owners through the pop-up shop contest.
Applicants provide detailed information about their business plan and strategy for succeeding in a mall environment, and are chosen by mall management, according to the contest’s rules.
Winners this year will get 12 weeks of free rent at a storefront in the mall beginning in October, as well as $1,000 to help build custom fixtures and various other benefits throughout their stay.
Mueller said many applicants didn’t think they could afford to operate in storefronts that had previously been home to national brands.
The project was successful, Mueller said. Of the eight businesses that won the contest last year, four signed permanent leases, including Alexander’s and The Rustic Farmhouse. This year, she said, the project is growing from four locations to 11, opening up the opportunity to more of Hull’s 32 mall properties.
Applications for this year’s American Dream Project at Quintard Mall can be found at dreambighere.com/oxford. The submission deadline is May 7.