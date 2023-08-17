Prep football: JCA students ready for another run in eight-man football

Editor's note: The Anniston Star will publish high school football team preview stories every day, allowing everyone to see what each local coach says about his squad this season. All will be free, so parents and players can read their story.
From time to time this football season, you’ll read that an eight-man football team representing Faith Temple Christian Center of Jacksonville has played a game in the Alabama Christian Football Association.
It will be OK to think of the team as Jacksonville Christian Academy because the team is coached by Jacksonville Christian principal Tommy Miller and all the players attend Jacksonville Christian. Think of it as JCA, just don’t say “JCA” out loud.
“The league that we play in we can’t literally play under Jacksonville Christian Academy because the AHSAA won’t let us play eight-man football under JCA,” Miller said at the Quarterback Club of Calhoun County’s high school football media day July 28. “We have to play under the church name. If you hear Jacksonville Thunder, that’s the same thing.”
Before joining the AHSAA before the start of the 2002-03 school year, Jacksonville Christian played eight-man football for many years with Miller doing the majority of the coaching. In 2010 and again in 2014, the Thunder reached the first round of the AHSAA Class 1A playoffs then lost.
The 2015 and 2016 seasons weren’t disasters in terms of wins and losses but the Thunder finished the 2016 season with 16 players from seniors all the way down to seventh-graders. In 2017, to put 11 on the field, Jacksonville Christian would have been playing unprepared seventh-graders against experienced senior high players and Miller pulled the plug on the 2017 season.
Miller slowly came to realize JCA’s enrollment was unlikely to support an 11-man football team on a regular basis in the future. Twice he made a pre-season trip to Montgomery to speak in person with Steve Savarese, then the AHSAA executive director, hoping to convince Savarese to support eight-man football under the AHSAA umbrella.
The second year, Savarese asked if Jacksonville Christian Academy operated under the sponsorship of a church. When Miller said JCA was a part of Faith Temple Christian Center, Savarese told him Jacksonville Christian should “get the church to have a team and they could hire who they wanted to to coach.”
After three seasons without any varsity football, Miller didn’t ask Savarese to repeat himself. Miller contacted the Alabama Christian Football Association about joining for the 2020 season and was told that a Faith Temple Christian Center team would be welcomed “as long as everybody was a student at JCA.” This year, JCA’s roster has 19 players. Two are seniors, four are juniors and seven are sophomores.
“It’s been good for us,” Miller said of eight-man football. “It would have been unhealthy for us to try to play 11-man football.”
In 2022, the Thunder reached the ACFA’s four-team playoffs, won its opening playoff game and finished as ACFA runner-up. The Thunder ended 8-2 with both losses coming to ACFA champion Russell Christian Academy of Meridian, Miss. Miller was the league’s coach of the year, guiding Faith Temple to the championship game after the team had a losing record in 2021.
At the media day event, sophomore lineman Preston Strawder said after last year’s season he is “motivated to go out there and win the championship.”
Faith Temple returns three all-league players from 2022 in senior receiver Travis Barnhill, senior offensive lineman Deon Dupree and sophomore quarterback Noah Lee. As a freshman, Lee completed 126 of his 214 passing attempts for 2,173 yards with 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 10 games.
Joining Lee in the starting lineup will be Dupree at center, Strawder at right guard, Shepard Smith at left guard, Jesse Gannaway and Bryson Dowdey as wide receivers and Barnhill at tailback. Caleb Stallings is the fullback.
On defense, Moses Averett and Nick Brodeur are the ends. Dupree and Smith are the tackles. Barnhill and Stallings are linebackers. Gannaway and Lee are cornerbacks.
“I actually think we have a chance,” Miller said at media day. “(If we) work hard and stay focused we have a chance to get back in the playoffs.”
The Thunder’s nine-game regular season schedule began in Alabaster on Aug. 11 with a 54-18 win over Trinity Christian. Miller is hoping to add a 10th game before the season ends.