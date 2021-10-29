You have permission to edit this article.
Prep football: First-round state playoff pairings

Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

The first-round pairings for next week's first round of the state playoffs.

AHSAA 2021 FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

First-Round Pairings, Nov. 5 (unless otherwise noted)

CLASS 1A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: McKenzie at Region 3 Q-1: Keith

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Marengo at Region 4 Q-2: Notasulga

G-3 Region 3 Q-4: R.C. Hatch at Region 1 Q-1: Brantley

G-4 Region 4 Q-3: Loachapoka at Region 2 Q-2: Millry

G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Fruitdale at Region 4 Q-1: Maplesville

G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Samson at Region 3 Q-2: Linden

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Billingsley at Region 2 Q-1: Sweet Water

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Central-Hayneville  at Region 1 Q-2: Kinston

NORTH

G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Woodland at Region 7 Q-1: Cedar Bluff

G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Meek at Region 8 Q-2: R.A. Hubbard

G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Gaylesville at Region 5 Q-1: Wadley

G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Hackleburg at Region 6 Q-2: Hubbertville

G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Marion County at Region 8 Q-1: Decatur Heritage

G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Ragland at Region 7 Q-2: Valley Head

G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Phillips at Region 6 Q-1: Pickens County

G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Sumiton Christian at Region 5 Q-2: Winterboro

CLASS 2A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: J.U. Blacksher at Region 3 Q-1: Isabella

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: G.W. Long at Region 4 Q-2: B.B. Comer, Thursday, Nov. 4

G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Thorsby at Region 1 Q-1: Clarke County

G-4 Region 4 Q-3: LaFayette at Region 2 Q-2: Ariton

G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Geneva County at Region 4 Q-1: Lanett

G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Greene County at Region 3 Q-2: Luverne

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Ranburne at Region 2 Q-1: Elba

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Highland Home at Region 1 Q-2: Orange Beach

NORTH

G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Sulligent at Region 7 Q-1: Pisgah

G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Southeastern at Region 8 Q-2: Lexington

G-11 Region 7 Q-4: North Sand Mountain at Region 5 Q-1: Midfield

G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Colbert County at Region 6 Q-2: Cleveland

G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Sand Rock at Region 8 Q-1: Mars Hill Bible

G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Lamar County at Region 7 Q-2: Tanner

G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Hatton at Region 6 Q-1: Spring Garden

G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Ider at Region 5 Q-2: Aliceville

CLASS 3A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Flomaton at Region 3 Q-1: Montgomery Academy

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Wicksburg at Region 4 Q-2: Trinity Presbyterian

G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Hale County at Region 1 Q-1: T.R. Miller

G-4 Region 4 Q-3: Reeltown  at Region 2 Q-2: Opp

G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Houston Academy at Region 4 Q-1: Montgomery Catholic

G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Bayside Academy at Region 3 Q-2: Southside-Selma

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Dadeville at Region 2 Q-1: Slocomb

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Thomasville at Region 1 Q-2: Hillcrest-Evergreen

NORTH

G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Walter Wellborn at Region 7 Q-1: Fyffe

G-10 Region 6 Q-3: J.B. Pennington at Region 8 Q-2: Phil Campbell

G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Plainview at Region 5 Q-1: Saks

G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Colbert Heights at Region 6 Q-2: Oakman

G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Vinemont at Region 8 Q-1: Lauderdale County

G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Piedmont at Region 7 Q-2: Sylvania

G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Clements at Region 6 Q-1: Winfield

G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Geraldine at Region 5 Q-2: Ohatchee

CLASS 4A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Williamson  at Region 3 Q-1: American Christian

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Alabama Christian at Region 4 Q-2: Jacksonville

G-3 Region 3 Q-4: West Blocton at Region 1 Q-1: Vigor

G 4 Region 4 Q-3: Cherokee County at Region 2 Q-2: Straughn

G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Geneva  at Region 4 Q-1: Handley

G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Mobile Christian at Region 3 Q-2: Bibb County

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Anniston at Region 2 Q-1: Saint James

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Montevallo at Region 1 Q-2: Jackson

NORTH

G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Hamilton at Region 7 Q-1: Madison Academy

G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Etowah at Region 8 Q-2: Priceville

G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Madison County at Region 5 Q-1: Northside

G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Central-Florence at Region 6 Q-2: Good Hope

G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Dora at Region 8 Q-1: Brooks

G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Fayette County at Region 7 Q-2: Randolph

G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Rogers at Region 6 Q-1: Oneonta

G-16 Region 7 Q-3: North Jackson at Region 5 Q-2: Gordo

CLASS 5A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: B.C. Rain at Region 3 Q-1: Demopolis

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Andalusia at Region 4 Q-2: Sylacauga

G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Marbury at Region 1 Q-1: UMS-Wright

G-4 Region 4 Q-3: Tallassee at Region 2 Q-2: Greenville

G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Carroll at Region 4 Q-1: Central, Clay Clunty

G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Faith Academy at Region 3 Q-2: Shelby County

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Holtville at Region 2 Q-1: Pike Road

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Selma at Region 1 Q-2: St. Paul’s Episcopal

NORTH

G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Ramsay at Region 7 Q-1: Guntersville

G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Center Point at Region 8 Q-2: East Limestone

G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Douglas at Region 5 Q-1: Pleasant Grove

G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Lee-Huntsville at Region 6 Q-2: Leeds

G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Lincoln at Region 8 Q-1: Russellville

G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Fairfield at Region 7 Q-2: Fairview

G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Ardmore at Region 6 Q-1: Alexandria

G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Boaz at Region 5 Q-2: Parker

CLASS 6A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Baldwin County at Region 3 Q-1: Helena

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Carver-Montgomery at Region 4 Q-2: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Wetumpka  at Region 1 Q-1: Saraland

G-4 Region 4 Q-3: McAdory at Region 2 Q-2: Lee-Montgomery

G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Eufaula at Region 4 Q-1: Hueytown

G-6 Region 1 Q-3: McGill-Toolen Catholic at Region 3 Q-2: Pelham

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Northridge at Region 2 Q-1: Opelika

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Calera at Region 1 Q-2: Spanish Fort

NORTH

G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Chelsea at Region 7 Q-1: Oxford

G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Pinson Valley at Region 8 Q-2: Muscle Shoals

G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Southside-Gadsden at Region 5 Q-1: Mountain Brook

G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Cullman at Region 6 Q-2: Jackson-Olin

G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Gardendale at Region 8 Q-1: Hartselle

G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Homewood at Region 7 Q-2: Arab

G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Decatur at Region 6 Q-1: Clay-Chalkville

G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Fort Payne at Region 5 Q-2: Briarwood Christian

CLASS 7A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Daphne at Region 2 Q-1: Central-Phenix City

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Prattville at Region 1 Q-2: Theodore

G-3 Region 2 Q-4: Enterprise at Region 1 Q-1: Fairhope

G-4 Region 1 Q-3: Baker at Region 2 Q-2: Auburn

NORTH

G-5 Region 3 Q-4: Oak Mountain at Region 4 Q-1: James Clemens, Thursday, Nov. 4

G-6 Region 4 Q-3: Florence at Region 3 Q-2: Thompson

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Sparkman at Region 3 Q-1: Hoover

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Hewitt-Trussville at Region 4 Q-2: Bob Jones

