Policing TikTok: Anniston Police Department gains national attention over viral TikTok video

Anniston Police Department made national news this week when a TV talk show spread the word about an APD-produced TikTok video.
APD Chief Nick Bowles and Investigator Jake Ford were featured on the national television series Fox and Friends Thursday morning on account of their TikTok video, which had accumulated nearly 400,000 views as of Thursday afternoon.
Bowles said the idea to make a TikTok account came from Ford’s already heavy presence on the app, with a little more than 200,000 followers on his personal account.
“I knew he could put up good content — most of it revolves around law enforcement, so he already had that going,” Bowles said.
APD already had a presence on social media with an Instagram, Facebook and Twitter account, but Bowles said the “flavor of the month” currently is TikTok.
“We thought, ‘hey, let’s put together a TikTok page for the department — see where that goes,’” Bowles said. “I asked Jake if he’d be on board with helping create some content and he was all about it. So we signed up and the first video is doing fairly well.”
And fairly well, indeed. Bowles said TikTok has a function on each video to monitor where the views and likes are coming from, and it revealed that the APD video had a reach of even international proportions — with views in places like Germany and Australia.
Asked if he was shocked for the video to reach that level of exposure, Bowles said he didn’t expect it at all.
“I didn’t expect the reach — for it to go nationwide, and other counties — you know how these algorithms work is beyond me,” Bowles said.
Bowles said the purpose of the department’s TikTok account is multifaceted in that it can be used to put out information as well as connecting with a younger audience.
“We can use it for recruiting, we can use it for spreading what the benefits of working at the Anniston Police Department are, not just that we’re hilarious,” Bowles said. “But the actual benefits that an adult needs, and you know — show that we’re human. Show that cops aren’t robots that a lot of the portrayal we get is not good and sometimes it’s our fault. But if we can control our own narrative, that is what we’ll do.”
The humorously styled video features Bowles making mistakes while attempting to make a TikTok video and Ford correcting him at every turn. Despite Bowles being in a position of authority over Ford, the relationship between the two was surprisingly “laid back.”
“He’s a fantastic chief,” Ford said. “He can be authoritative when he needs to be — he gets the job done — but he’s also laid back-cut up, and he’s human. So he’s not this distant chief where you feel like you can’t come in and talk to him. He’s very chill.”
Ford said he hoped that the video would gain popularity, but to gain the attention it did was above and beyond his expectations. He said Fox and Friends reached out to the department to do the interview for the show. As this was Ford’s first televised interview for any news outlet — it was national and live — he said he felt like a deer in headlights.
“When Fox contacted us and wanted to do it, we were just blown away,” Ford said. “I was a little bit nervous. I wasn’t prepared. I knew they had talking points they were going to ask, but I didn’t know what they were going to ask me. I was just caught in the light of it all, I guess.”
Anniston public information officer Jackson Hodges commended APD and Bowles for their community outreach efforts.
“It was so exciting to see the Anniston Police Department get some much deserved recognition on Fox and Friends this morning,” Hodges wrote in a text message. “Chief Bowles and Officer Ford did an incredible job during their interview, and both reflected the same positive mindset that is so great about our Police Department and our city as a whole.”
Hodges pointed out that in the Fox and Friends interview, Bowles was able to sneak in a “Roll Tide” at the end before signing off, stating “You have to give props to the chief, he was able to sneak in a ‘Roll Tide’ and on a personal note that was another win for us all.”
For some folks, anyway.
Those who wish to follow APD on TikTok for updates and more funny videos can do so at https://vm.tiktok.com/ZSd2DYPnv/