A Munford man was charged Tuesday after he allegedly set a fire inside a Weaver home earlier this month.
James Douglas Maddox, 30, was charged by Weaver police with second-degree arson.
Weaver police Chief Wayne Bush wrote Tuesday in an email that Maddox had been staying at a relative’s home on Kelly Lane in the week prior to June 15 while the relative was out of town.
Bush said the relative came home June 15 to find the doors open and Maddox gone. When she stepped inside, Bush said, the relative found that a fire had been started in the kitchen stove, an outdoor grill had been moved inside with its propane tank left on and cans filled with gasoline left throughout the house. The relative also discovered that items were missing from the home.
Bush said Maddox was later arrested on an unrelated charge and subsequently confessed to starting the fire.
Maddox remained Tuesday in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $37,500. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. July 22 for a preliminary hearing.
Second-degree arson is a Class B felony, which can result in up to a two-decade prison sentence and $30,000 in fines, according to state law.