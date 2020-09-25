Pilot Kathy Witt to speak at St. Clair County Airport Career Day

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Saturday's guests at the St. Clair County Airport Career Day will be able to explore the extensive and involved world of aviation through hands-on experiences and seminar presentations from those who have devoted their lives to the aviation field.
One such seminar speaker is Kathy Witt, who has dedicated the past forty-plus years of her life to being an airline pilot. Though Witt has recently retired from her field of commercial piloting, she is still dedicated to educating and guiding those who have the love of flying pulsing through their veins.
Witt’s piloting career began when she received her license in 1979 and began flying glider planes. After moving to Florida shortly after, she transitioned to other aircrafts as she acquired her other licenses and she became a flight instructor and took on a full-time passenger flying job upon graduation.
Her big break, she says, came in 1985 flying a commuter plane which held 9 passengers at a time. It was that same year she transitioned to a small airline dealing with planes that hold approximately 90 people, a large jump from her commuter plane experience. Over the years she increased her repertoire and went higher up on the seniority ladder all while balancing the hurdles of managing a family at home.
Growing up the daughter of an air force pilot, Witt says she “always loved aviation” and realized in college she wanted to follow in his footsteps. “To be honest I never really grew up thinking, ‘Well, I’m going to do what dad’s doing’…but when I was in college, I was interested in taking a class in aviation and once I took that interest and took a discovery flight, that’s when I realized, ‘Oh, wow! I found something I really like!’”
Witt says aviation is “not something you can grow to like. You either like it or you don’t…if you love aviation, then that’s what you want to do.”
Witt says you are “constantly doing your best to be better” as a pilot and many people should be aware of the challenges they will face when in the aviation field. There are several factors that play into being a pilot including mental health, physical health, and how skillful the pilot is. During flight, says Witt, a pilot has numerous things going through their head at any given time and making the right decisions can be the difference between a successful and unsuccessful flight.
“Flying in itself, even just as a private pilot, you’re thinking about so much more than just enjoying the ride. You’re thinking about the weather, other conditions, are there other planes in the air I need to be aware of? So, you’re monitoring a lot of different things at the same time,” says Witt.
“There’s a common saying in the aviation field called ‘SA’ or ‘situational awareness’ and as a pilot that’s the challenging part, so you’re not only aware of your airplane but all other planes around you and weather conditions and other factors.”
Overall, Witt describes her time in the aviation field as a mix between challenging and nurturing. “Everyone is working at being a better pilot and so I think if you look at it that way, we’re all beginners at some point so when you’re learning to fly, that’s a nurturing environment, when you begin to acquire your licenses, that’s a challenging environment.”
To young women interested in aviation, Witt has a special message: “You will be challenged but you can rise up to this. There’s no reason why you can’t. It’s just these types of skills take time to acquire and get better at…Many people grow up dreaming of being a pilot and that is definitely an advantage to have that idea in your head early on…as the old saying goes, ‘The sky is the limit,’ right?”
Witt says her favorite thing about being a pilot is the sense of accomplishment after completing a flight. To her, there’s nothing better. “Even as a private pilot, when you fly and go out – you take that plane up in the air and then land somewhere else, park it, and walk away from it and think to yourself, ‘Wow, that was a successful flight.’ And there’s just this feeling of accomplishment when you leave the Earth and come back to the Earth safely,” she says.
While highlighting a 40-year career in the hour-long seminar time frame may seem impossible, Witt says she plans on focusing her seminar on the future class of young women in aviation. “I guess they want to hear and know that a girl can do this. If you didn’t grow up around aviation, there are lots of girls that want to hear about this world they’re curious about, about this strange, new world. Also, I think there are lots of girls who wonder, ‘Is it possible for me to have a family and do this? Can I get married and have a family and still do this?’ And the answer is yes, absolutely you can.”