PIEDMONT — The Piedmont City Council heard a pitch Tuesday night for a new business to come to the city that would breed and raise Labrador retrievers, but decided to wait on a vote.
The company, which was not named at the council meeting, plans to breed, raise and then sell the dogs to facilities that train the animals to detect explosives.
Tim Baird, who would run the business, was on hand to make a presentation to the council — along with two small Labrador puppies, Big Money and Hershey.
“There’s a shortage of detection dogs in the U.S. right now,” Baird said. “The demand is there, and we want to be able to supply that.”
The Piedmont Commercial Development Authority has asked the city to deed a 10-acre plot of land at the city’s industrial park to the CDA, so that it in turn could lease to Baird’s company. All money from the lease would be returned to the city through the CDA.
Lane Weatherbee, chairman of the CDA, first approached the council about the opportunity in August, but the council asked Weatherbee to provide more information before a decision was made.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council went into a private executive session for about 20 minutes to discuss the possible deal, and Mayor Bill Baker stated upon return that the council would like some more time to think on it.
“We are not going to make the decision tonight,” Baker said. “For further action, we’ll be in touch with the chairman of the board and let him know what the situation is. No vote will be taken at this point.”
“At any point, I would be happy to discuss what my proposal would be to the company, but not in an open meeting,” Weatherbee said. “And to name the company and all I found in my research.”
According to Baird, the company would breed and raise dogs from birth until they reach one year of age before they would be sold to training companies. The company plans to initially raise 45 dogs at a time, but expand later. Baird said one employee would be hired for every 30 dogs the kennel has.
“I could have gone anywhere in the U.S., and they would have supported this,” Baird said. “I wanted to bring it here to this community. I want to be able to be able to bring it to the city I love where my kids are growing up and bring jobs here.”