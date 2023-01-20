Pell City Library hosts visit from historical writer John Cribb Feb. 2

If you’re intrigued by the life of the 16th President of the United States, the Pell City Library has an upcoming event you won’t want to miss.
Author John Cribb has a distinguished career in writing books that delve into a variety of historic topics, and his most recent, “The Rail Splitter,” is the second which features the legacy of Abraham Lincoln.
Cribb will speak on the subject Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. at the library, and all are welcome to attend and enjoy the visit through history.
As stated in Cribb’s bio, Abraham Lincoln has been his hero from history since boyhood, when he read about Abe growing up on the frontier in the old “Childhood of Famous Americans” biography series.
He recalls a wise teacher who had him memorize “The Gettysburg Address” in elementary school, and those famous words sank in, he tells.
Cribb’s own bookshelves are full of Lincoln books.
He attributes his love of history, Lincoln, and a good story leading to writing “The Rail Splitter” and “Old Abe.”
He tells that he worked on both novels on and off for a dozen years, which means “it took three times as long to write the darned things than it did for Lincoln to win the Civil War.”
Cribb's previous works include co-authoring the New York Times bestselling works “The Educated Child” and “The American Patriot's Almanac,” and he collaborated with former U.S. Secretary of Education Bill Bennett, on the number one bestselling work, “A Book of Virtues.”
He also co-edited a three-volume world history text, “The Human Odyssey.”
Cribbs has written on a variety of subjects, which have been published in “The Wall Street Journal," "USA Today" and numerous other publications. He has appeared on numerous television, radio shows and podcasts as well.
Cribb worked at the U.S. Department of Justice, The U.S. Department of Education, and for The National Endowment for the Humanities during the Reagan administration.
Cribb lives in his hometown of Spartanburg, S.C., a state rich in both Civil War and Revolutionary War history. He serves on the board of trustees of the Spartanburg County Public Libraries and the board of directors of the Spartanburg Philharmonic. He is a former member of the board of directors of the Hub City Writers Project, which operates an award-winning independent bookstore.
“This event at the library is made possible by the gracious efforts of Kathie Bennett with Magic Time Literary Publicity,” said Susan Mann, assistant director for the Pell City Library.