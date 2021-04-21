Pell City BOE approves paving of Iola Roberts pick-up road

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has approved a bid for paving the parent pick-up road behind Iola Roberts Elementary School.
During its regular meeting, Tuesday, the board approved a bid of $34,700 from Cline & Company for the paving of the road.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the road is located between the building and the playground and is used primarily for parents to pick up and drop off students. He said the improvement is long past due, describing the road as similar to an obstacle course.
“That road has been badly in need of repairs for years, and we are finally addressing that,” Martin said.
The superintendent said the road has been a subject of conversation from parents, teachers and members of the community alike. He said the work on the road will begin after school lets out for the summer in order to avoid unnecessary disturbances during the school year.
“We are glad we are doing it,” Martin said, adding that he feels the public will be happy to finally have the road repaired.
In other matters, the board:
—Recognized Andrew Clark (Child Nutrition Program Manager at Iola) for completing the American Federation of Teachers Teacher Leader Program;
—Recognized Anna Adams from Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School for being named the Chick-Fil-A Teacher of the Month;
—Thanked Classic Car Wash for donating $500 to both Kennedy and Coosa Valley Elementary School;
—Congratulated Iola Roberts for receiving 8 P-3 Grants total at $120,000;
—Congratulated Kelly Hicks of Eden Elementary School for being named the Kiwanis Club Teacher of the Month;
—Thanked parents and community who donated 207 gift cards totaling $7,705.00 for classroom books at Eden;
—Congratulated Iola Roberts Principal Patrick Dowell for completing the NAESP P-3 Leadership Academy;
—Congratulations to Williams Intermediate School students who qualified for Beta Club nationals: Carly Skipper, Savannah Lee, Chad Woodard, Jeremiah Hartley, Zakyi Sanders, Emilyn Word, Drew Stinnet, Caroline Morrow, Phoebe Stover, Zack Price, Ella Waldrop, Riley Ginn, Brenon Saulter, Adeline Stover, Caroline Morrow, Anabelle Bautista, Lily Couch, Lawson Boyanton, Alexa Dean, Addie Lee, and Peyton Latta;
—Approved hiring Laura Wilson (fifth grade teacher at Williams Intermediate School), Hilary Hadley (substitute teacher), Emily Patterson (substitute teacher) and Daniel Scott Routzahn (substitute bus driver);
—Approved retirement of Sharon Barnett (world history teacher at Pell City High School), Rhonda Nolin (teacher at Duran North Junior High School);
—Approved contracts with Dee Doss (summer school teacher), Courtney Jordan (physical education teacher for Summer Bridge Program), Danielle Cortez (for instructional services) and Shae Reynolds (summer school teacher)
—Approved transfer of Chasity Boyle (teacher at Kennedy to teacher at Williams Intermediate), Jennifer Jackson (teacher at Williams/Duran South Junior High school to teacher at Williams), Trisha Ogletree (teacher assistant at Kennedy/Duran South to teacher assistant at Duran North) and Tammy Tucker (teacher assistant at Kennedy to teacher assistant at Williams Intermediate);
—Approved resignation Andrew Clark (CNP manager at Iola Roberts);
—Approved leave of absence for Lauren Brascho;
—Approved to extend the Alabama Construction Industry Craft Training Board Contract for three months. The contract has the board operate as the physical agent for the paying of the training board’s executive director. It is at no cost to the BOE;
—Approved the Policy Review and Analysis Contract with the Alabama Association of School Boards. The association will review and propose revisions to the Pell City BOE official policy manual for a cost of $14,000. Martin said this process is done every five or so years;
—Approved the expulsion of one student From PCHS;
—Approval of Changes to Student Handbook, specifically parts of the grooming and dress code section and the classification of violations of the code of student conduct and disciplinary actions section;
—Approved to accept low bid for Concessions and Vending Program from Coca Cola which was the only bid submitted; and
—Approved of accounts payable for the month of March 2021 in the amount of $700,517.62.