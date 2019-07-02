TALLADEGA -- Municipal elections are still a couple of months away, but the Talladega City Council may have provided a preview of some of the issues that will be discussed this summer.
During the course of a meeting that ran just under two hours Monday night, Mayor Jerry Cooper announced he will be seeking a second term, and Ward 2 Councilman Jarvis Elston announced he will not be seeking a third term.
“Yes, I’m running for mayor again and I’ll be out beating the streets, but I’m not going to lie to the people and I’m not going to be ugly. I love Talladega, I love our employees and I want to continue to be mayor for as long as I can,” Cooper said.
Later during the same meeting, Elston said, “I will not be seeking re-election. I am retiring from politics. First of all, I would like to thank the residents of Ward 2 for allowing me the opportunity to serve. I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life.”
Council President Dr. Horace Patterson and Councilman David Street did not officially announce Monday whether they are seeking re-election, but they seemed to square off on opposing sides of a debate about the priorities for the upcoming administration.
“I think we should reconsider our paving project,” Street said, referring to the recently approved $1.6 million paving project covering roughly 4 ½ miles of city streets. “I know a lot of residents aren’t satisfied with what’s being done. We have amended our budget before. Our roads are terrible, and I know I am not the only one who sees that or hears about it.”
Patterson replied, “There was a time when we took a hit or miss approach, when we paved what we felt, what we saw, but now we have applied professionalism to our streets and roads.
“This is not something we do ourselves. The manager (City Manager Beth Cheeks) did an outstanding job explaining how this process works. People tend to think paving is done without rhyme or reason, but that is not the case.”
Public Works Director Karen Phillips explained that the city gets funding earmarked for paving in the amount of about $250,000 per year. Major paving projects are undertaken on a four-year cycle because it takes about that long to build up enough money for a substantial program.
Each paving project must be designed and engineered, and this cost is essentially the same regardless of the size of the project, she added, so the taxpayers will get more accomplished by doing projects when more funding is available.
Larger projects can be undertaken when additional funding is available, such as through the Honda bonds that helped fund a $2.4 million project several years ago.
In 2009, Phillips said, she and another engineer looked at all of the city’s streets and created a list that takes into account the type of street, type of traffic, amount of traffic and numerous other concerns in creating the paving project every four years, while at the same time dealing with potholes and other issues on a day-to-day basis. She encouraged anyone aware of new potholes or other paving issues to contact her office (see below).
The list of streets in this year’s paving project was initially 15, which would have required about $2.1 million to handle. There was initially about $1.2 million in the budget for paving in 2019, but Cheeks managed to find some additional funding, Phillips said.
Street said he had heard the explanation of how the process worked before, adding he had requested a list of city streets paved over the past several years.
“I am not satisfied with the documents I have gotten and I have not gotten other documents at all,” he said. “Am I the only one who has a problem with what we’re doing here?”
Said Patterson, “We have limited resources. We would love to have every street ideal, but we don’t have the funds for that. When you are talking about a city this size, there are always going to be things that are not going to get done.”
Said Street, “I believe we are going overboard on our employees and are not doing enough for our citizens. I was given vague information on employee raises earlier this year, about how overall payroll is about the same because longtime employees are retiring and being replaced with employees that aren’t making as much.
“But what I want to see is what each employee was making before and after those raises, and specifically what those raises cost us. I believe the raises we handed out were illegal and I voted against them.”
Cheeks said that pay grades for specific positions were changed and affected everyone in the same job description in that grade.
Street said the company that had devised the new pay scales for the city last year, GEDI, acknowledged two mistakes, but added he and the other council members had gotten an email from the company advising them against increasing salaries for positions where the job descriptions and job duties had not changed and no mistakes had been identified. He said he would have to reread the wording in the email to see if the term “illegal” had actually been used.
“You all got that email,” Street said.
Patterson said he wanted an investigation into the accusation of illegal raises and where the specific accusation had come from.
He closed the meeting by issuing a heartfelt defense of the splash pad project, which the council agreed to place at the former municipal golf course. The council has already approved $100,000 to design the facility and is expected to spend more than $1 million building it.
“If anyone has been listening across the years, one of the problems we have encountered with marketing our city is that we are 10 miles away from the interstate,” Patterson said. “We have to make Talladega a destination worth travelling 10 miles for.
“We are blessed with natural beauty, and a splash pad will be one way to take advantage of the natural beauty at the old golf course.”
People from Talladega are already traveling to existing splash pads in Pell City and Moody, Patterson said. He said having a splash pad in Talladega would keep people spending locally, draw others from outside the city and “transform the area into a showplace. We’re talking about little kids here. Who begrudges them. What’s wrong with us, for goodness sake.”
Patterson said the people Talladega needs to make the city grow are “people who pay taxes, who are in their childbearing/child-rearing years.
“We need families. We need people who will live here, invest here and relocate here. We want to be able to communicate respect for these families.”
Cheeks again pointed out that the splash pad project is still evolving and added she had spoken with a company that had promised to provide free renderings for other possible attractions at the site.
“We are trying to cast a vision here,” Patterson said. “You have to understand we are dreaming. You can never achieve anything great without dreaming it, and only the almighty knows where this project might end up.”
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in Thursday’s Daily Home.
To report a pothole
TO report a pothole or other road hazard, please call Public Works at 256-362-2852 and ask for Desiree, or contact Phillips directly via kphillips@talladega.com. If possible, please attach photos, Phillips asked.