Pat Kettles: Ring in 2021 with a true Champagne

I was gifted with a hand-knitted dishrag for Christmas with something appearing to be hieroglyphics knitted into the design. Closer examination revealed a four-letter word preceding “2020” — succinctly summing up how I feel about 2020. I don’t imagine I am alone with my feelings.
I hope and pray there will not be another dishcloth conveying the same opinion of 2021, and that next year at this time we will be joyfully celebrating the arrival of 2022.
Whether doing anticipatory celebrating for the arrival of 2021 or trying to obliterate all memories of 2020, our go-to beverage for a celebratory new year is Champagne.
True Champagne has never been a beverage for the huddled masses, primarily because it is expensive. It is expensive because it is possibly the most labor-intensive wine made.
Traditionally the entry level price for Champagne is about $45 per bottle, and the top Champagne Houses typically offer prestige cuvees demanding hundreds of dollars.
Arguably the world’s most famous prestige cuvee is Moet & Chandon’s Dom Perignon, priced in the $200 range, but other prestige cuvees hit even more astronomical prices.
A Champagne novice might ask how one identifies true Champagne. Just because it says “Champagne” on the bottle doesn’t mean it is Champagne.
True Champagne comes only from the Champagne region of France, about 90 miles northeast of Paris.
Long a burr under French saddles is the fact that some American sparkling wines continue to carry the name “Champagne” on their labels. They can do so because of a loophole not closed in the Treaty of Versailles, which brought an end to World War I.
One of the articles in the treaty provided that only sparkling wines from the French wine region of Champagne could be labeled as “Champagne.” Trade negotiators from the U.S. signed the agreement, but the Senate never ratified it.
This standoff was somewhat mitigated in 2005 with negotiations between the E.U. and America. Essentially, American representatives agreed the U.S. would stop co-opting terminology on wine labels like “Champagne,” “Burgundy,” “Chablis” and others that clearly are not regions in America — with one big if. If American producers used this terminology before March 10, 2006, they could continue to do so.
The French are not happy with this situation. American producers that for decades have called their cheap sparkling wines “Champagne” can continue to do so.
Those American winemakers making artisanal sparkling wines never called their sparkling wines “Champagne” to begin with. They are more concerned about their brand names, and believe Napa and Sonoma appellations in America are as prestigious as the Champagne appellation in France.
California sparkling wine operations owned by famous French Champagne houses — Domaine Carneros by Taittinger, Domaine Chandon by Moët & Chandon, Mumm Napa by G. H. Mumm, Roederer Estate by Louis Roederer and Piper Sonoma by Champagne Heidsieck — would never consider calling their wines anything other than sparkling wines.
If you want a true Champagne, first look for the word “Champagne” on the bottle. Then look for the country of origin. If it doesn’t say “France,” then it is not true Champagne.
The other clue is price. If it is $5.99, then it is not true Champagne. If it is $19.99, it might be true Champagne if you are shopping at Sam’s for its Member’s Mark brand, or Costco for its Kirkland brand, or at Aldi for its Veuve Monsigny. All the above are true Champagnes and all are priced in the $20 range.
I have not tasted these wines recently, but reading over other professional reviewers, Aldi gets the most positive reviews.
Locally, I found only Publix in Oxford has a selection of true Champagnes, where you will find the following selections:
Dom Perignon 2010: $194.99. This prestige cuvee is named for the Benedictine monk who is sometimes erroneously credited with inventing Champagne. Mother Nature deserves this credit by turning the area of Champagne so cold that the naturally occurring yeast in bottled wine could not continue fermenting. When it warmed in spring, the yeast started working again, creating so much trapped carbon dioxide in the bottles that they exploded and foamed all over the cellar floor.
Moët & Chandon Imperial ($43.99) or Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label ($49.99) are both locally popular brands and good entry-level Champagnes.
Moët & Chandon Ice Imperial: $54.99. A Champagne made especially to serve over ice. It is recommended this be served over three ice cubes in a cabernet glass.
Pat Kettles writes about food, wine and Southern culture every other Wednesday. Contact her at pkettles@annistonstar.com.