Pat Kettles: Ready to drink responsibly again?

I think it safe to say that many have put on a few extra pounds during the pandemic, unable to deny ourselves that extra chocolate chip cookie, slice of banana nut bread or cube of fudge, not to mention that extra glass of our favorite libation, whether Coke, wine, whiskey or sweet tea.
Remember calories and carbs? Those things we used to count before the pandemic? We have given ourselves a bye during the pandemic on things like calories, carbohydrates and fat content. Perhaps it is time for a reckoning.
I love Milo’s sweet tea. Eight fluid ounces (one cup) of Milo’s contains 75 calories, but what true Southerner drinks only a cup of tea? In most restaurants, the average serving size, extra large, is almost quart-sized — with free refills.
A mini regular Coke, 7.5 ounces, contains 90 calories. Eight ounces of whole milk has 136 calories. A shot of whiskey, 1.5 ounces, averages about 90 calories.
The takeaway from this is that portion size does matter, regardless of your beverage of choice — unless your beverage preference is water.
Drinking copious amounts of water is a good thing. It has no calories. Most experts recommend an average of eight cups of fluid per day. Acceptable fluids in lieu of water include caffeine-free, alcohol-free and sugar-free drinks like herbal teas, green tea or fruit-infused sparkling water.
For obvious reasons, recommendations for alcohol consumption do not involve cups of anything. On Dec. 29, the departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services issued their 2020-2025 dietary guidelines for alcohol consumption. These two government agencies stuck with established 2010 dietary guidelines: Men should drink no more than two alcoholic beverages per day. Women should have no more than one.
This does not mean one may have any cocktail of choice. Following these guidelines would mean each cocktail should contain only 1.5 ounces of liquor. Most cocktails are usually a blend of different liquors amounting to considerably more than 1.5 ounces.
A glass of wine counts as one drink for women. Guys may have two glasses. When speaking of a single glass, we are talking about a four- to five-ounce serving — about half of a cup. Why even bother, one might ask?
Serving sizes for wine are particularly difficult to determine because there is such a variant in wine glass sizes. If a restaurateur should serve four ounces of red wine in a large Bordeaux glass, most would feel cheated.
Standard restaurant pours are about five ounces, because a standard 750ml bottle of wine contains 25.4 fluid ounces, which is easily divisible by five. Most experienced waitstaff and bartenders know from practice how high to fill the glass. You know you are in trouble if the waitperson is over generous with the first pour.
All wine glasses are basically bowl-shaped, with the bowl narrowing as it reaches the top. A correct pour should reach the point in the glass where the taper begins, below the halfway mark of the glass. Such a pour ensures wine will not slosh out of the glass should one wish to swirl the wine or put one’s nose in the glass to smell the bouquet of the wine.
It should be noted that dietary guidelines issued by federal agencies are just guidelines and not enforceable. Moderation is the key, and moderation is obviously difficult to pin down.
In some instances, especially in the case of red wine, studies indicate a glass of red wine per day is beneficial to one’s health. However, the health benefits of drinking wine in moderation were deleted from the most recently released dietary guidelines, much to the chagrin of the wine industry and scientists who have previously studied these benefits.
If you are planning to reboot for 2021, then it is wise to limit alcohol consumption, because overconsumption is deleterious to your personal health and a danger to others.
That being said, there is nothing like gathering with friends and family for a shared cocktail or bottle of wine. Hopefully that experience is not too far in the future.
Pat Kettles writes about food, wine and Southern culture every other Wednesday. Contact her at pkettles@annistonstar.com.