Parole denied to three local inmates

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles took up three cases with connections to Talladega or St. Clair counties this week; none of the three were granted parole, according to news releases issued throughout the week.
Demetrius Swain, 29, is serving 180 months for three counts of burglary in the third degree and one count of escape in the third degree from Talladega County in 2018.
Jeron Lekel Blunt, 35, is serving an 84-month sentence for two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance from St. Clair County in 2016.
Jeffrey Lynn Fair, 55, is serving a 20-year prison sentence for numerous offenses, including first-degree theft from Talladega County; breaking into and entering a motor vehicle, second degree theft and third degree burglary in St. Clair County; theft in the third degree, theft in the second degree and burglary in the third degree from Calhoun County and assault in the second degree in Marshall County dating back to 2017.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Fair’s criminal history goes back to the late 1980’s, and includes other convictions for theft, assault, forgery and trafficking in marijuana in Etowah, Marshall and Calhoun counties.