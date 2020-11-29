Parker Memorial’s church choir performs virtually

The attitude of gratitude that we felt on Thanksgiving Day shines forth in two ways well after Thanksgiving: in the anthem version of “The Wondrous Cross” by the Parker Memorial Baptist Church choir and orchestra, and in Oxford artist Jerry Marks’ painting of Parker Memorial, which hangs in the church.
A virtual choir and orchestra
“The Wondrous Cross” serves as a dramatic reminder of our utmost blessing, according to Wendy Rogers, ministry assistant to the music minister at Parker Memorial. A recording of the anthem, performed virtually by the church choir and orchestra, is currently available on YouTube.
“The choir piece focuses on Christ’s sacrifice for our salvation,” Rogers said. “But being grateful for Christ’s birth is equally as important in this selection.”
The video can be found by searching YouTube for “Parker Memorial Virtual Choir.” The anthem will be available online for a long time as a gift to the community, minister of music Don Gober said.
Since the usual choir rehearsals could not take place during COVID-19, voices were recorded individually, at church or in homes. The finished product required up to 75 hours of work, Gober said. The video was put together by Gober’s son, Nathan Gober.
The words of the song were written by Isaac Watts. The piece was arranged by Phil Barfoot and Rebecca Peck, and orchestrated by Bradley Knight.
Nostalgic painting of Parker Memorial
Usually, a painter finishes his artwork first and then selects a frame. In Jerry Marks’ case, the reverse was followed.
Marks’ daughter, Jerri Lynn Marks, purchased a frame at an estate sale and gave it to her father. “It was in good condition, but its dimensions were 4 feet wide and 12 inches high,” Marks said.
“I wondered what I already had that would fit. Finding nothing that was just right, and since my wife Barbara and I are members of Parker Memorial, I decided to illustrate the church from the Leighton Avenue side. The idea worked well.”
Viewers can see this portion of the building in a complete way. To the left of the entrance are the administrative offices and back of the sanctuary. To the right is the education wing, and, finally, a walkway to the Christian Life Center.
“Growing up, I lived where the Anniston Post Office is now and often rode my bike around the church. Boy Scout meetings were there, too. My memories of the church are happy,” Marks said.
History of Parker Memorial
One of Anniston’s primary business developers was Duncan T. Parker, who came to this city from Mobile in 1883. During his career here, his only son, Duncan, age 13, died of pneumonia. A few weeks later his wife, Cornelia, also died.
Parker’s idea of building a fitting memorial to his wife and son resulted in the construction of Parker Memorial’s auditorium in 1888.
Sadly, the work had only scarcely begun when Parker also died due to illness. However, he left directions and the means for the church’s completion.
As it stood in 1891, the church was finished, furnished and carpeted as a gift from Parker and his daughters. The edifice was built at a cost of $75,000. The original building had dimensions of 85 feet by 147 feet. Today it occupies almost an entire city block.
