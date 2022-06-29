Oxford donates fire truck to Munford

OXFORD — The Oxford City Council approved the donation of a surplus fire truck to the Munford Fire and Rescue Service during its short agenda of business Tuesday night.
The 2003 Kenworth truck was declared surplus as Oxford recently took possession of three new pumper trucks.
Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks said Munford was a good choice to help with the vehicle.
“We run calls with Munford a lot on the south end of our town,” Sparks told the council. “We most recently worked together at Salt Creek Falls together aiding a woman who had fallen up there.”
Munford Fire Chief Chris Chappell expressed his appreciation to the council for the donation.
“We’ve been trying to get a newer truck for quite some time,” Chappell said. “This is the perfect opportunity for us to not just help Oxford, but other areas in our community. We really appreciate the fact you have chosen us to have this vehicle. It’s going to make a big difference.”
Council members also approved a “land-lease” contract with Norfolk Southern Railroad that will allow the city to maintain the railroad line’s right-of-way that runs through the downtown area.
Mayor Alton Craft voiced a reminder of the Team USA softball exhibition games to be held at Choccolocco Park July 5-6, saying tickets still remain and can be purchased online by visiting the park’s website.
Those games will be the completion of a busy Fourth of July weekend as the city will be hosting its annual Freedom Festival at Oxford Lake Park.
The Freedom Festival Car Show will start the activities on Saturday, July 2, at the Oxford Civic Center.
The July 4th activities at the park will officially begin that morning at 9 a.m. with a children’s parade down McCullars Lane.
Tricycle and bicycle races, as well as a pet show, will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Carnival games and prizes for children will be in the gymnasium from 9:45 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
The Oxford Lake Pool will be open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a $2 admission charge. Swim races will begin at 1 p.m. with pool admission required to participate.
Food vendors will be available at the park throughout the day.
The day will conclude with a fireworks show set to begin at 9 p.m.