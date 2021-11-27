Letters to the editor: Readers write about auto industry, Critical Race Theory

Keep electric vehicle playing field level
Dear Editor:
As a Honda associate and a long-time resident of Calhoun County, I’m deeply concerned about recently proposed legislation that would penalize auto workers in Alabama and throughout the U.S.
Honda, together with our entire industry, is moving rapidly to develop zero emission electric vehicles. And there is broad agreement that consumer tax credits will be essential to drive the kind of widespread acceptance of EVs required to achieve our nation’s climate goals.
At a time when the entire auto industry is investing in EVs and an electrified future, a Congressional proposal would undercut consumer choices by providing an additional EV tax incentive only for EVs made by union labor at three legacy Detroit automakers — General Motors, Ford and Chrysler — discounting the contributions of non-union autoworkers at some 15 other companies who build vehicles in America — including Honda associates who are your friends and neighbors.
Currently, consumers can receive up to a $7,500 federal tax credit when purchasing an EV. Congress is considering providing an additional $4,500 bonus payment above the $7,500 that would go only to consumers buying EVs made with union labor. If it becomes law, only EVs made by the Detroit 3 would be eligible for the bonus credit. This proposal is a deliberate effort to discriminate against non-union auto workers who build EVs and does not treat all American auto workers equally, including Honda associates in Alabama.
Furthermore, Honda is America’s most fuel-efficient, lowest-emissions full-line automaker, according to the EPA. Why would the Congress penalize workers who are already building the country’s cleanest vehicles?
I stand with our 20,000 Honda U.S. manufacturing associates, in support of their right to earn a living, including many who have lived and worked in this community and surrounding communities for 20 years. I can’t be silent while our government debates a plan that would use our tax dollars to discriminate against Honda’s American workers.
History has shown that federal policies that pick winners and losers tend to be, well, losers. Companies need a level playing field to innovate and compete without the federal government choosing sides.
Washington policymakers should pass an EV tax credit that is fair to all hard-working Americans and that will unite industry efforts to address the climate crisis.
Bob Schwyn, Oxford
Schwyn is vice president and plant lead at the Honda Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
---
Is Critical Race Theory really a theory at all?
Dear Editor:
Walk past the front of the UAB Callahan Eye Hospital, in Birmingham; and keep looking at the facade, the facade changes before your eyes. Watch Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon you will see different views of the same events. Our Founding Fathers considered Caesar a tyrant. Syrians and Iranians describe Alexander the Great as a tyrant and butcher.
Some people say CRT “teaches kids to hate white people.”
Others say CRT identifies racism as an inherent part of America’s history, legal system, social mores; and has been purposely ignored or glossed over. Others say CRT teaches historical facts.
White Americans have practiced racism, genocide, religious and national prejudice against others.
My ancestors owned slaves. I don’t hate my ancestors. I despise the fact they owned fellow human beings. They immigrated to Alabama after the Original Peoples were illegally forced off the land.
People don’t like having their or their ancestors’ wrongs pointed out. It’s time for America not to be afraid to show our history, warts and all, stop making the same mistakes and build a better future for all Americans.
G. M Wigley, Oxford